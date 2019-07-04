Hussman Strategic Advisors Has Trimmed Its Covanta Hldg (CVA) Holding; Provident Financial Services Has 1.42 Sentiment

Provident Financial Services Inc (PFS) investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.04, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 75 funds opened new or increased stock positions, while 53 reduced and sold positions in Provident Financial Services Inc. The funds in our database reported: 41.50 million shares, down from 42.41 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Provident Financial Services Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 45 Increased: 52 New Position: 23.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc decreased Covanta Hldg Corp (CVA) stake by 28.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc sold 50,000 shares as Covanta Hldg Corp (CVA)’s stock rose 3.37%. The Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc holds 125,000 shares with $2.16M value, down from 175,000 last quarter. Covanta Hldg Corp now has $2.38B valuation. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $18.1. About 337,015 shares traded. Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) has risen 13.74% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CVA News: 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 9C, EST. LOSS/SHR 23C; 18/04/2018 – Covanta Environmental Solutions to Provide Collection Kiosks and Secure Disposal for New York State’s Pilot Pharmaceutical Take-Back Program; 03/05/2018 – Covanta Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 09/05/2018 – Covanta Appoints Ginny Angilello as Chief Human Resources Officer; 16/03/2018 – Covanta Holding Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Covanta Holding Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $425M-$455M; 05/03/2018 Covanta Holding Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Covanta Holding 1Q Rev $458M; 18/04/2018 – Covanta Environmental Solutions to Provide Collection Kiosks and Secure Disposal for New York State’s Pilot Pharmaceutical Take; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING CORP CVA.N – QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS $0.09

Analysts await Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.07 earnings per share, down 600.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Covanta Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -333.33% negative EPS growth.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc increased Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) stake by 10,000 shares to 46,200 valued at $2.73 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN) stake by 15,000 shares and now owns 65,000 shares. Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) was raised too.

Among 7 analysts covering Covanta Holding (NYSE:CVA), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Covanta Holding had 10 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained it with “Hold” rating and $16 target in Wednesday, February 20 report. On Monday, March 18 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Robert W. Baird. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 4 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 4 by UBS. Raymond James maintained it with “Buy” rating and $19 target in Tuesday, February 19 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 5 by Goldman Sachs.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co holds 1.13% of its portfolio in Provident Financial Services, Inc. for 646,991 shares. Systematic Financial Management Lp owns 590,173 shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Highlander Capital Management Llc has 0.32% invested in the company for 20,231 shares. The Massachusetts-based Alpha Windward Llc has invested 0.3% in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 32,893 shares.

The stock increased 0.91% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $24.27. About 43,870 shares traded. Provident Financial Services, Inc. (PFS) has declined 5.27% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.70% the S&P500.

Provident Financial Services, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.61 billion. The Company’s deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA and KEOGH accounts. It has a 12.99 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans that are secured by properties, such as multi-family apartment buildings, office buildings, and retail and industrial properties; commercial business loans; fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage loans collateralized by one- to four-family residential real estate properties; commercial construction loans; and consumer loans consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and marine loans.