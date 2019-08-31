Hussman Strategic Advisors Has Raised Stake in Canadian Solar (CSIQ) as Market Valuation Rose; Service Now (NOW) Shares Rose While Jasper Ridge Partners LP Has Increased Position

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp increased its stake in Service Now Inc (NOW) by 130.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp bought 46,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 82,730 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.39M, up from 35,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Service Now Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $261.84. About 1.45 million shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 06/03/2018 – Totango’s Zoe Application Now® Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 07/05/2018 – Stefanini Reinforces Partnership with ServiceNow at Knowledge18; 15/05/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $195 FROM $180; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES FY SUBSCRIPTION REV. $2.4B-$2.42B; 08/03/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $196 FROM $180; 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Subscription Streaming Service Now Available on Roku Devices; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES 2Q SUBSCRIPTION REV. $568M-$573M; 10/04/2018 – 3CLogic to Showcase its ServiceNow Certified Integration at Knowledge18; 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD; 15/05/2018 – Rocketrip Announces ServiceNow as Newest Customer to Improve Business Travel for Employees and Reduce Travel Costs

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc increased its stake in Canadian Solar Inc (CSIQ) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.34% . The institutional investor held 125,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33 million, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc who had been investing in Canadian Solar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $23.39. About 492,112 shares traded. Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) has risen 62.13% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.13% the S&P500. Some Historical CSIQ News: 10/04/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR GETS 364 MWP SOLAR PROJECTS IN BRAZIL; 14/05/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR INC – ACQUIRED EXCLUSIVE RIGHTS TO DEVELOP AN 8 MWP SOLAR PV PROJECT IN GANGWON PROVINCE, SOUTH KOREA; 16/05/2018 – Canadian Solar 1Q EPS 72c; 12/04/2018 – Canadian Solar and EDF Renewables Win lJGlobal Latin America Multisourced Deal of the Year Award for Pirapora l Solar Project; 14/05/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR INC – CONSTRUCTION OF THE PROJECT WILL START IN EARLY 2019; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR INC – UNDER BUSINESS OUTLOOK, EXPECT SHIFT IN GLOBAL DEMAND TO DEVELOPING MARKETS TO OFFSET CHINA, INDIA AND U.S; 14/03/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR – SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETED CONSTRUCTION & STARTED COMMERCIAL OPERATION OF 6 MWP SOLAR PV POWER PROJECT IN KEETMANSHOOP, NAMIBIA; 13/03/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR – KEPCO PARTNERED WITH CORPORATE PARTNERSHIP FUND, KOREAN PRIVATE EQUITY FUND ALSO KNOWN AS COPA FUND, TO MAKE DEAL; 13/03/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR- KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORP ACQUIRED INTERESTS IN ASTORIA, ASTORIA 2, BARREN RIDGE PROJECTS; 15/05/2018 – Recurrent Energy Secures Financing and Tax Equity Investment for North Carolina Project from Prudential Capital Group and U.S. Bank

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp holds 11,446 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Jericho Capital Asset LP owns 545,642 shares for 6.08% of their portfolio. Wagner Bowman Mgmt Corp reported 0.05% stake. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va has invested 1.76% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Axa invested in 0.27% or 280,533 shares. Efg Asset (Americas) Corporation stated it has 3.36% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca has 6,270 shares. Appleton Ptnrs Ma accumulated 1,200 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Guggenheim Capital Ltd invested in 5,900 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Com invested in 1,310 shares or 0% of the stock. Dimensional Fund L P, a Texas-based fund reported 167,820 shares. Macquarie Group Inc holds 0.03% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 71,645 shares. Parkside Bancorporation & Tru holds 0.02% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 210 shares. United Svcs Automobile Association, Texas-based fund reported 231,874 shares. Swiss Financial Bank reported 598,600 shares.

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Nypost.com which released: “NYSE floor traders are facing job extinction – New York Post” on August 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should We Be Cautious About ServiceNow, Inc.’s (NYSE:NOW) ROE Of 0.2%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Think About Buying Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Who Bought International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 30% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 18, 2019.

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp, which manages about $10.88 billion and $2.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 34,601 shares to 31,197 shares, valued at $36.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $409.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Express Inc (NYSE:EXPR) by 150,000 shares to 208,000 shares, valued at $890,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,600 shares, and cut its stake in Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN).