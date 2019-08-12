Hussman Strategic Advisors Has Raised Its Sirius Xm Hldgs (SIRI) Position; Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Has 1 Sentiment

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc (TTP) investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.44, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 13 hedge funds opened new or increased positions, while 13 sold and trimmed positions in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 1.76 million shares, down from 1.84 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 9 Increased: 10 New Position: 3.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc increased Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc (SIRI) stake by 58.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc acquired 300,000 shares as Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc (SIRI)’s stock rose 6.46%. The Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc holds 813,000 shares with $4.61M value, up from 513,000 last quarter. Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc now has $27.03B valuation. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.07. About 4.74 million shares traded. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) has declined 10.44% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SIRI News: 08/05/2018 – ÅAC MICROTEC WINS FOLLOW-ON SIRIUS AVIONICS ORDER FROM JAPAN; 23/05/2018 – VOLUME Goes West: Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Lyndsey Parker, Music Editor at Yahoo Entertainment, Co-Host New Show Live from SiriusXM’s Los Angeles Studios; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Sirius XM Radio ‘BB’ Rating; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – Sirius XM Sees FY Rev $5.7B; 17/05/2018 – SiriusXM to Exclusively Broadcast Three Never-Before-Heard Standup Albums from Legendary Comedian Richard Pryor; 25/04/2018 – Sirius XM Reiterates Fincl and Subscriber Guidance for 2018; 25/04/2018 – Sirius XM Sees FY Adj EBITDA of $2.15; 19/04/2018 – DJ Sirius XM Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIRI); 24/05/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS SIRIUS XM RADIO ‘BB’ RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 19/03/2018 – Hyundai Motor Amer and SiriusXM Agree to Five-Yr Extension

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc decreased Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) stake by 10,000 shares to 26,200 valued at $1.49M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Biotelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) stake by 10,000 shares and now owns 15,000 shares. Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.29, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold SIRI shares while 81 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 899.77 million shares or 25.50% more from 716.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fil Ltd has 0% invested in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) for 903 shares. Cetera Advisor Networks Ltd Liability reported 25,111 shares. Vanguard Group Inc has invested 0.02% in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). Swiss Bancorp accumulated 5.57 million shares or 0.03% of the stock. Norinchukin Bankshares The reported 0% stake. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Ltd Com reported 71,591 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.01% in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). Endurance Wealth Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) for 8,400 shares. North Star Investment Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). Hbk Sorce Advisory invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). Blair William Il has invested 0% in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). Private Advsr has invested 0.03% in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). Verition Fund Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). State Of Wisconsin Board, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 81,595 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4,014 activity.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The company has market cap of $127.61 million. It invests in public equity markets of North America. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

