Hussman Strategic Advisors Has Raised Its Ppl (PPL) Position; Suntrust Banks Has Cut Bb&T (BBT) Stake

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc increased Ppl Corp (PPL) stake by 2400% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc acquired 24,000 shares as Ppl Corp (PPL)’s stock declined 0.84%. The Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc holds 25,000 shares with $793,000 value, up from 1,000 last quarter. Ppl Corp now has $21.86B valuation. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $30.17. About 164,901 shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 10.85% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.42% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 23/03/2018 – HUHTAMAKI PPL – ENTERED INTO DEAL FOR ACQUISITION OF AJANTA PACKAGING, INDIA ON SLUMP SALE BASIS BASED ON ENTERPRISE VALUATION OF ABOUT 1 BLN RUPEES; 08/05/2018 – INDIA’S HUHTAMAKI PPL LTD HUHT.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 178 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 163.2 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – NOW TARGETING LOWER END OF EQUITY FINANCING NEEDS; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPERATIONS FORECAST RANGE OF $2.20 TO $2.40 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Net $452M; 03/05/2018 – PPL 1Q ONGOING EPS 74C, EST. 66C; 20/03/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.31 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/03/2018 – PPL CORP – EXPECTS TO REAFFIRM COMPOUND ANNUAL EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH RATE OF 5% TO 6% THROUGH 2020; 20/03/2018 – PPL PLANS TO REAFFIRM 2018 EARNINGS VIEW, CAGR RATE THROUGH ’20; 18/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric and Opus One Solutions Working to Boost Distributed Energy Resources on O‘ahu Grid

Suntrust Banks Inc decreased Bb&T Corp (BBT) stake by 10.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Suntrust Banks Inc sold 44,244 shares as Bb&T Corp (BBT)’s stock declined 5.69%. The Suntrust Banks Inc holds 396,389 shares with $18.44M value, down from 440,633 last quarter. Bb&T Corp now has $38.97 billion valuation. The stock 0.01% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $50.31. It is down 13.47% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – QTR-END RISK BASED COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO 10.2 PCT VS 10.3 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – QTRLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME $1,656 MLN VS $1,649 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP CFO SAYS REGIONAL INSURANCE WILL ADD ABOUT $70-PLUS MILLION IN REVENUE FOR THE SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR- CONF CALL; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP QTRLY AVERAGE LOANS AND LEASES HELD FOR INVESTMENT WERE $142.9 BLN, UP $194 MLN; 15/03/2018 – BB&T CORP – CHRISTIAN CORTS HAS BEEN NAMED PRESIDENT FOR ITS TENNESSEE REGION; 06/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL – TO SELL ITS REGIONS INSURANCE GROUP INC SUBSIDIARY TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 24/04/2018 – BB&T BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 37.5C FROM 33C, EST. 33C; 25/05/2018 – BB&T CORP: FILES FOR MIXED SECURITIES OFFERING; 14/05/2018 – BB&T at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – BB&T Names Christian Corts President of Tennessee Region

Among 6 analysts covering PPL (NYSE:PPL), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. PPL had 10 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “In-Line” rating by Evercore on Thursday, February 7. UBS maintained the shares of PPL in report on Friday, May 17 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by Bank of America. On Wednesday, March 13 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, June 21 by Guggenheim. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Monday, January 14 by Bank of America.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold PPL shares while 184 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 511.56 million shares or 1.79% less from 520.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Capital Ptnrs Llp invested in 19,169 shares. Eagle Asset Management, Florida-based fund reported 114,621 shares. Epoch Prtnrs Inc has invested 0.75% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Bluecrest Mgmt Ltd holds 29,341 shares. Bartlett Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 400 shares. Pennsylvania reported 0.03% stake. Riggs Asset Managment reported 3,712 shares stake. 95,200 were reported by Numerixs Investment. Tiedemann Llc reported 0.31% stake. Highstreet Asset Mngmt holds 0.12% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 66,734 shares. Adirondack Tru invested in 220 shares or 0% of the stock. Keybank National Association Oh invested in 0% or 14,769 shares. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 1,611 shares. Addison has invested 0.17% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL).

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc decreased Smucker J M Co (NYSE:SJM) stake by 30,250 shares to 400 valued at $47,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Flowers Foods Inc (NYSE:FLO) stake by 100,000 shares and now owns 50,000 shares. Hibbett Sports Inc (NASDAQ:HIBB) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold BBT shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Angelo Gordon And LP holds 0.56% or 129,498 shares. California-based Fdx Advsr has invested 0.14% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Kentucky-based Field And Main National Bank & Trust has invested 0.01% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Spc Financial Inc stated it has 31,034 shares. Barnett And holds 3,774 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Ntv Asset Management Limited Liability Company invested in 2.55% or 191,755 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 2.04 million shares or 0.03% of the stock. South State has 42,551 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Alpha Windward Lc invested in 6,396 shares. Reilly Advsrs Lc invested in 1.19% or 197,029 shares. Coastline Tru has invested 0.34% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). 26,879 were reported by Newman Dignan Sheerar Incorporated. Bowen Hanes & Com holds 0.09% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 44,280 shares. Sabal owns 566,026 shares. Webster Bank N A holds 1,459 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering BB\u0026T (NYSE:BBT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. BB\u0026T had 18 analyst reports since January 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, July 9, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Friday, February 8. As per Wednesday, July 10, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The company was maintained on Monday, February 11 by BMO Capital Markets. UBS maintained the shares of BBT in report on Monday, March 4 with “Hold” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) on Monday, March 11 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, April 22 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Hold” on Friday, January 25.

Analysts await BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $1.10 EPS, up 8.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BBT’s profit will be $852.14M for 11.43 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual EPS reported by BB&T Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.76% EPS growth.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $198,546 activity. On Thursday, February 28 the insider Graney Patrick C III bought $198,546.

Suntrust Banks Inc increased Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) stake by 68,946 shares to 542,145 valued at $20.81 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) stake by 1,284 shares and now owns 18,417 shares. Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F) was raised too.