Hussman Strategic Advisors Has Raised Hca Healthcare (HCA) Holding; Quantitative Investment Management Has Boosted By $1.70 Million Its Endo International Plc (ENDP) Holding

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc increased Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) stake by 88.68% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc acquired 9,400 shares as Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA)’s stock rose 7.59%. The Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc holds 20,000 shares with $2.70M value, up from 10,600 last quarter. Hca Healthcare Inc now has $40.61 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.81% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $119.1. About 1.41M shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 21/05/2018 – CNBC: HCA and KKR team up for Envision bid; 21/03/2018 – HCA Healthcare: Current Far West Division Pres Bryan Rogers to Retire; 17/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division’s Nations, Kimmel Named HBJ Healthcare Heroes; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Sees 2018 EPS $8.50-EPS $9; 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE – ENTERED INTO ADDITIONAL JOINDER AGREEMENT WITH NEW APPROXIMATELY $1.166 BLN SENIOR SECURED TERM B-11 LOAN CREDIT FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE STILL SEES FY REV. $45B TO $46B; 09/04/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE’S CFR TO Ba1 FROM Ba2 BY MOODY’S; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Cites HCA’s Continued Track Record of Stable Operating Performance and Strong Cash Flow; 07/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Smashes Fundraising Goal for March of Dimes Walk for Babies; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EBITDA $2.12B, EST. $2.10B

Quantitative Investment Management Llc increased Endo International Plc (ENDP) stake by 206.32% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Quantitative Investment Management Llc acquired 425,643 shares as Endo International Plc (ENDP)’s stock declined 58.29%. The Quantitative Investment Management Llc holds 631,943 shares with $2.60M value, up from 206,300 last quarter. Endo International Plc now has $716.53 million valuation. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $3.165. About 3.61 million shares traded. Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) has declined 73.93% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ENDP News: 12/03/2018 – Endo International: Jill Smith Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 02/04/2018 – ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC – HAS AGREED TO EXTEND TEMPORARY LITIGATION STAY FOR AN ADDITIONAL 180 DAYS; 17/04/2018 – ENDO INTERNATIONAL – NOTICE LETTER ADVISING THAT EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS SUBMITTED ANDA TO FDA SEEKING APPROVAL TO MARKET GENERIC VERSION OF VASOSTRICT; 16/04/2018 – Right On Brands (RTON) Forms Joint Venture To Launch ENDO Labs; 20/04/2018 – U.S. FDA – FIRST GUIDANCE EXPLAINS FDA’S THINKING ON ISSUES RELEVANT TO SUSTAINED-RELEASE “DEPOT” BUPRENORPHINE PRODUCTS STUDY; 22/05/2018 – INSYS THERAPEUTICS – PANEL CONVENED BY U.S. FDA VOTED NOT TO RECOMMEND APPROVAL OF CO’S NDA FOR A BUPRENORPHINE SUBLINGUAL SPRAY; 23/04/2018 – PALADIN LABS XIAFLEX NEW INDICATION FOR PEYRONIE’S DISEASE; 19/03/2018 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentation of Genetic Epidemiology of LEPR, POMC, And PCSK1 Variants at ENDO 2018; 02/04/2018 – Endo International: FDA Guidance States That if Bulk Drug Substance Component of FDA-Approved Drug, Needs Threshold Review; 26/04/2018 – ENDO TO ACQUIRE SOMERSET THERAPEUTICS AND BUSINESS OF AFFILIATE WINTAC LIMITED

More notable recent HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “HCA Healthcare Joins American Red Cross Annual Disaster Giving Program – Business Wire” on September 24, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “How AI and Amazon will force Nashville’s health care scene to change – Nashville Business Journal” published on September 24, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Publix announces opening date for downtown store – Nashville Business Journal” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Large-Cap Stocks With High Earnings Yields – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Orlando Health opens $69M freestanding ER; new hospital in the works – Orlando Business Journal” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. HCA Healthcare has $181 highest and $13700 lowest target. $152.50’s average target is 28.04% above currents $119.1 stock price. HCA Healthcare had 9 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Friday, September 6. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. UBS maintained the shares of HCA in report on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc decreased Macys Inc (NYSE:M) stake by 26,800 shares to 50,000 valued at $1.07M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Entergy Corp New (NYSE:ETR) stake by 15,000 shares and now owns 1,000 shares. Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold HCA shares while 211 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 233.42 million shares or 0.46% less from 234.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Peak Asset Limited Co owns 4,700 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys stated it has 0.04% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Ballentine Limited Co reported 2,601 shares. Camelot Portfolios Limited Co reported 2,262 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans reported 53,911 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.09% or 39,934 shares in its portfolio. M&T Commercial Bank owns 22,051 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Limited Company holds 0.05% or 49,200 shares in its portfolio. The Tennessee-based Lee Danner & Bass Incorporated has invested 6.98% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). 18,600 are owned by Hennessy Advsrs Incorporated. Ent Corporation stated it has 209 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Jennison Associates Ltd Co has invested 0% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Partner Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 11,560 shares or 1.66% of their US portfolio. Fin Professionals holds 116 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) accumulated 2,952 shares.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $31,024 activity. Elcan Patricia F also bought $31,024 worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) on Tuesday, August 6.

More notable recent Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Endo Still Not Worth It – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “The Most Likely Reason Endo International Shares Are Soaring Today – The Motley Fool” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Endo International Stock Is Soaring Today – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Opioid players down on Mallinckrodt restructuring – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Endo Announces Submission of Biologics License Application to FDA for Collagenase Clostridium Histolyticum (CCH) in Patients with Cellulite – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.85 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 28 investors sold ENDP shares while 49 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 213.50 million shares or 2.78% more from 207.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership owns 10,774 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp owns 0% invested in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) for 68,164 shares. First Manhattan Co holds 0% or 2,000 shares in its portfolio. 75,000 were accumulated by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0% or 422,328 shares in its portfolio. 100,433 are owned by Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Co. Principal Group owns 1.78 million shares. Raymond James Serv Advsr stated it has 25,717 shares. Chou Assocs owns 1.7% invested in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) for 880,000 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 110,237 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Parametrica Mgmt Limited has 8.5% invested in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0% in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). 399,059 are owned by Voloridge Inv Mngmt. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System reported 68,944 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag has 0% invested in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP).