Hussman Strategic Advisors Has Raised By $510,000 Its Generac Hldgs (GNRC) Stake; SURGUTNEFTEGAS PJSC. AMERICAN DEPOSITARY (SGTZY) Shorts Lowered By 5.4%

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc increased Generac Hldgs Inc (GNRC) stake by 19.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc acquired 10,000 shares as Generac Hldgs Inc (GNRC)'s stock rose 31.89%. The Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc holds 61,100 shares with $3.13 million value, up from 51,100 last quarter. Generac Hldgs Inc now has $4.80 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.18% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $76.28. About 935,302 shares traded or 90.67% up from the average. Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) has risen 36.67% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.67% the S&P500.

SURGUTNEFTEGAS PJSC. AMERICAN DEPOSITARY (OTCMKTS:SGTZY) had a decrease of 5.4% in short interest. SGTZY’s SI was 247,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 5.4% from 261,200 shares previously. With 38,700 avg volume, 6 days are for SURGUTNEFTEGAS PJSC. AMERICAN DEPOSITARY (OTCMKTS:SGTZY)’s short sellers to cover SGTZY’s short positions. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $3.895. About 44,280 shares traded. Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock Company (OTCMKTS:SGTZY) has 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

'Surgutneftegas' Open Joint Stock Company prospects, explores for, and produces hydrocarbons. The company has market cap of $18.18 billion. It explores for gas and oil in Western Siberia, Eastern Siberia, and Timano-Pechora provinces in Russia. It has a 0.89 P/E ratio. The firm also processes associated petroleum gas; and refines and produces petroleum products, including motor fuels, aromatics, liquid paraffin, roofing and insulation materials, etc., as well as diesel fuel, jet fuel, and bitumen.

Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock Company (OTCMKTS:SGTZY)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Among 2 analysts covering Generac Holdlings (NYSE:GNRC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Generac Holdlings has $8600 highest and $7000 lowest target. $78’s average target is 2.25% above currents $76.28 stock price. Generac Holdlings had 4 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Northcoast upgraded the shares of GNRC in report on Friday, May 3 to “Buy” rating. Robert W. Baird upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Monday, July 1 report.