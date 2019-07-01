Hussman Strategic Advisors Has Lowered Position in Factset Resh Sys (FDS) by $1.24 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) Shares Rose, Monetary Management Group Has Lowered by $1.25 Million Its Stake

Monetary Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) by 83.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetary Management Group Inc sold 6,966 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,425 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $256,000, down from 8,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $2.89 during the last trading session, reaching $167.12. About 10.51 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $300 FROM $280; 26/03/2018 – H2O.ai Unleashes H2O4GPU and Driverless Al for the Latest NVIDIA CUDA 9 and Tesla V100 Platforms; 27/03/2018 – US News: Nvidia Suspends Self-Driving Tests Globally; 28/03/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Tesla and Nvidia among the worst hit in Tuesday’s tech sell-off amid fresh concerns over driverless cars; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia: Does the Whole Self-Driving Timeline Have to Be Reassessed? — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Expands Its Deep Learning lnference Capabilities for Hyperscale Datacenters; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Halts Test of Self-Driving Tech Following Uber Crash; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Self-driving Simulator Not Meant To Replace Real-world Testing — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Covers Both Ends of AI Spectrum — Market Talk:10; 25/04/2018 – “Trucking is right now â€¦ experiencing a severe crisis,” Robert Csongor, vice president and general manager of automotive at Nvidia, said during the company’s March 27 investor day. “There’s a shortage of trucking drivers driven by the Amazon age

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Factset Resh Sys Inc (FDS) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48 million, down from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc who had been investing in Factset Resh Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $286.95. About 142,785 shares traded. FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) has risen 39.96% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.53% the S&P500. Some Historical FDS News: 11/04/2018 – RepRisk Data Now Available on Open:FactSet Marketplace; 27/03/2018 – FACTSET SEES FY REV. $1.34B TO $1.36B, EST. $1.35B; 07/05/2018 – FACTSET INCREASES DIVIDEND BY 14%; 27/03/2018 – FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS INC FDS.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.34 BLN TO $1.36 BLN; 17/04/2018 – EUR/GBP Rises to 0.8642 After UK Data, From 0.8630 Beforehand – Factset; 24/04/2018 – Estimated monthly active users: 334.2 million, per a StreetAccount and FactSet estimate; 08/05/2018 – FACTSET – HAS COMMENCED AN EXECUTIVE SEARCH TO IDENTIFY A SUCCESSOR FOR CFO POSITION; 07/05/2018 – FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS INC FDS.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.64/SHR; 08/05/2018 – FACTSET – NICOLELLI WILL REMAIN WITH FACTSET THROUGH DECEMBER 2018; 19/04/2018 – EUR/GBP Rises to 0.8735 After UK Retail Sales, From 0.8723 Beforehand – Factset

Since January 2, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $3.33 million activity. On Tuesday, January 15 the insider Wiseman John W. sold $1.99M. ZIMMEL JOSEPH sold $513,230 worth of stock or 2,622 shares. 1,182 shares were sold by Snow Frederick Philip, worth $236,400. 1,856 shares were sold by BILLEADEAU SCOTT A, worth $372,852. The insider MCGONIGLE JAMES J sold $229,456.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold FDS shares while 101 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 35.20 million shares or 4.88% less from 37.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Fund Mngmt accumulated 30,067 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Massachusetts-based Fayerweather Charles has invested 0.88% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Sterling Cap Mngmt Ltd Co, a North Carolina-based fund reported 1,205 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.07% of its portfolio in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) for 23,096 shares. Barclays Public Lc accumulated 6,657 shares. 10,000 are held by Hussman Strategic. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Company reported 21,175 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Papp L Roy And Assocs invested in 29,441 shares or 1.32% of the stock. Signaturefd Limited Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Bluemountain Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 871 shares. Farr Miller & Washington Lc Dc has invested 0.05% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Moreover, Hemenway Ltd has 0.05% invested in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Virginia Retirement System Et Al owns 7,100 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mgmt, Alberta – Canada-based fund reported 12,500 shares. Moreover, Fmr Llc has 0% invested in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) for 45,301 shares.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $409.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2,500 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $2.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC).

Monetary Management Group Inc, which manages about $313.72 million and $252.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3,950 shares to 8,825 shares, valued at $1.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amphenol Corp (NYSE:APH) by 11,480 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,680 shares, and has risen its stake in J P Morgan/Chase (NYSE:JPM).

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, down 50.85% or $0.90 from last year’s $1.77 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $529.82 million for 48.02 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.85% EPS growth.