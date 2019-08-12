Hussman Strategic Advisors Has Lowered Its Stake in Factset Resh Sys (FDS) as Valuation Rose; Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Position in Chevron New (CVX) Lowered by $2.87 Million as Stock Value Rose

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Factset Resh Sys Inc (FDS) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.94% . The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48 million, down from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc who had been investing in Factset Resh Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $278.3. About 195,268 shares traded. FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) has risen 37.65% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FDS News: 27/03/2018 – FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS INC FDS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $8.35 TO $8.55; 04/05/2018 – GBP/USD Falls to 1.3487, Lowest Since Mid-January – Factset; 26/04/2018 – FactSet and Quantopian Announce Plans to Launch Financial Data Analysis Platform to Help Investment Industry Capitalize on Rapid Data Growth; 27/04/2018 – Of the S&P 500 companies that have reported first-quarter results so far, 79.4 percent have topped analyst expectations, according to FactSet; 08/05/2018 – FactSet Announces Planned Departure of Its Chief Fincl Officer; 27/03/2018 – FACTSET SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.35 TO $8.55; 12/04/2018 – Corporate earnings rose 19.5 percent in the first quarter of 2011, according to FactSet; 27/03/2018 – FactSet Research Sees FY Adj EPS $8.35-Adj EPS $8.55; 27/03/2018 – FactSet Research 2Q Adj EPS $2.12; 06/04/2018 – USD/CAD Falls to 5 1/2 – Week Low of 1.2736 After US, Canada Jobs Reports – Factset

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 10.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc analyzed 23,302 shares as the company's stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 191,705 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.61M, down from 215,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $232.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $122.42. About 5.05 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500.



Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Windward Capital Management Company Ca invested 0.28% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 37,112 were accumulated by Thompson Investment Management Inc. Waratah Capital Limited, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 12,819 shares. First Hawaiian Bancshares invested in 65,519 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Syntal Cap Prtn Lc accumulated 21,370 shares. 41,677 are held by Coldstream Cap Mngmt Inc. Moreover, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 0.91% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Fiduciary Fincl Serv Of The Southwest Incorporated Tx has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Viking Fund Management Limited Liability Company invested in 60,800 shares. Ccm Invest Advisers Ltd Liability Com owns 76,933 shares. Merian Glob (Uk) Ltd holds 10,641 shares. Qci Asset Mngmt Ny owns 107,682 shares. South Texas Money Ltd reported 369,537 shares stake. The Illinois-based Lodestar Counsel Limited Co Il has invested 0.71% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Regions Corp has invested 1.5% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.



Analysts await FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $2.46 earnings per share, up 11.82% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.2 per share. FDS’s profit will be $94.11M for 28.28 P/E if the $2.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual earnings per share reported by FactSet Research Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.11% negative EPS growth.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.11B and $409.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN) by 15,000 shares to 65,000 shares, valued at $2.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canadian Solar Inc (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL).