Hussman Strategic Advisors Has Lowered Interpublic Group Cos (IPG) Position By $1.05 Million; Clearbridge Investments Has Trimmed Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Position By $7.62 Million

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc decreased Interpublic Group Cos Inc (IPG) stake by 48.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc sold 50,000 shares as Interpublic Group Cos Inc (IPG)’s stock declined 0.69%. The Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc holds 53,300 shares with $1.12 million value, down from 103,300 last quarter. Interpublic Group Cos Inc now has $7.97B valuation. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $20.57. About 2.65M shares traded. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) has risen 3.15% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical IPG News: 20/03/2018 – Lee Maicon Joins McCann N.A. as Chief Strategy Officer; 27/04/2018 – Interpublic 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 07/03/2018 – Mars Petcare, Michelson Found Animals Foundation, and R/GA Launch the Leap Venture Studio, the First Dedicated Accelerator Prog; 02/05/2018 – Interpublic Group: .@303MullenLowe partners with Perth Children’s Hospital on a “Big News For Kids”; 17/04/2018 – lnterpublic Group of Companies Inc expected to post earnings of 4 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 04/04/2018 – INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COS. TO BBB+ FROM BBB BY FITCH; 30/04/2018 – McCann Study Finds Three-quarters of Canadian Women Say There is No Gender Equality in the Workplace; 22/04/2018 – DJ Interpublic Group of Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IPG); 16/05/2018 – Weber Shandwick Named PRWeek Global Agency of the Year for Fourth Consecutive Year at 2018 Awards; 15/05/2018 – Weber Shandwick Acquires Brazilian Digital Agency Cappuccino, Bolstering Content & Digital Capabilities across Latin America

Clearbridge Investments Llc decreased Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) stake by 53.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Clearbridge Investments Llc sold 423,197 shares as Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD)’s stock declined 1.74%. The Clearbridge Investments Llc holds 362,354 shares with $6.59M value, down from 785,551 last quarter. Vodafone Group Plc New now has $48.88B valuation. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $18.21. About 2.38 million shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – A BREAK FEE OF EUR 250 MLN WILL BE PAYABLE BY VODAFONE, IN CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES, IF TRANSACTION DOES NOT COMPLETE; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone nears €18bn deal for Liberty cable assets in Europe; 26/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE AND ESL ANNOUNCE INTERNATIONAL ESPORTS PARTNERSHIP; 03/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC – MERGER IS EXPECTED TO COMPLETE IN FIRST HALF OF CURRENT CALENDAR YEAR; 30/04/2018 – VODAFONE QATAR 4Q REV. 532M RIYALS; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dialing in a new era – Vodafone CEO to step down; 09/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE TELEKOM CEO SAYS VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL `UNACCEPTABLE’; 25/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – MERGER OF BHARTI INFRATEL AND INDUS TOWERS: CREATING A LISTED PAN-INDIA TOWER COMPANY; 26/04/2018 – FITCH: INFRATEL-INDUS MERGER REFLECTS INDIA TELCO CASH PRESSURE; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone’s $22 Billion Liberty Deal to Reshape European Telecom

More notable recent The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Would The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Be Valuable To Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “IPG’s 2019 Inclusion Awards Reflect Focus on Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Interpublic Announces Second Quarter and First Half 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “MullenLowe lands Navy Federal credit union account – Boston Business Journal” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (IPG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc increased Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) stake by 14,000 shares to 116,500 valued at $5.84 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX) stake by 9,000 shares and now owns 10,000 shares. Canadian Solar Inc (NASDAQ:CSIQ) was raised too.

Analysts await The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.49 EPS, up 2.08% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.48 per share. IPG’s profit will be $189.74 million for 10.49 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.52% EPS growth.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $399,976 activity. 8,650 shares valued at $199,988 were bought by GREENIAUS H JOHN on Tuesday, April 30. THOMAS DAVID M also bought $199,988 worth of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) shares.

Clearbridge Investments Llc increased Pennantpark Invt Corp (NASDAQ:PNNT) stake by 103,699 shares to 1.83 million valued at $12.64 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Cardtronics Plc stake by 157,579 shares and now owns 2.01M shares. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) was raised too.