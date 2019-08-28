Hussman Strategic Advisors Has Lifted Its Sirius Xm Hldgs (SIRI) Holding; Shorts at THULE GROUP AB ORDINARY SHARES SWEDEN (THLPF) Raised By 9.91%

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc increased Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc (SIRI) stake by 58.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc acquired 300,000 shares as Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc (SIRI)’s stock rose 6.46%. The Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc holds 813,000 shares with $4.61 million value, up from 513,000 last quarter. Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc now has $26.97B valuation. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.06. About 19.88 million shares traded. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) has declined 10.44% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SIRI News: 04/04/2018 – Jason Aldean to Perform Private REARVIEW TOWN Album Release Show for SiriusXM in New York City; 25/04/2018 – Sirius XM Sees FY Rev $5.7B; 24/05/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS SIRIUS XM RADIO ‘BB’ RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 08/05/2018 – Save The Date for SiriusXM’s Wedding Party; 12/03/2018 – March Madness® on SiriusXM: Listeners Get Buzzer to Buzzer Coverage of Every 2018 NCAA® Division l Men’s Basketball Championship Game; 21/05/2018 – SiriusXM Giving Listeners “Good Vibrations: The Beach Boys Channel”; 19/03/2018 – Hyundai Motor America and SiriusXM Agree To Five-Year Extension; 14/03/2018 – Diplo to Produce His Own Exclusive SiriusXM Channel; 23/05/2018 – VOLUME Goes West: Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Lyndsey Parker, Music Editor at Yahoo Entertainment, Co-Host New; 21/03/2018 – SiriusXM’s Urban View Channel to Launch Voter Registration Campaign: “Urban View Vote”

THULE GROUP AB ORDINARY SHARES SWEDEN (OTCMKTS:THLPF) had an increase of 9.91% in short interest. THLPF’s SI was 48,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 9.91% from 44,400 shares previously. It closed at $20.69 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Thule Group AB operates in sports and outdoor industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $. It offers roof racks and boxes, racks for bikes, and water and winter sports equipment being transported by car; computer and camera bags, luggage, and hiking backpacks; bicycle trailers, strollers, and child bike seats; and awnings, bike carriers, and tents for motor homes and caravans. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers its products primarily under the Thule, Case Logic, TracRac, and SportRack brands.

