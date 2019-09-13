Hussman Strategic Advisors Has Lifted Its Gray Television (GTN) Holding by $2.35 Million; Signia Capital Management Increased Its Destination Xl Group (DXLG) Position by $376,668

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc increased its stake in Gray Television Inc (GTN) by 188.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc bought 147,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The institutional investor held 225,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.69 million, up from 78,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc who had been investing in Gray Television Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $17.03. About 362,919 shares traded. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 17.55% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.55% the S&P500. Some Historical GTN News: 01/05/2018 – Gray Television to Acquire KDLT-TV for $32.5 Million in Cash; 21/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Gamco Conference Jun 7; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gray Television Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTN); 08/05/2018 – Gray Television 1Q Rev $226.3M; 01/05/2018 – Gray Agrees To Acquire KDLT-TV In Sioux Falls, South Dakota; 19/04/2018 DJ Gray Television Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTN.A); 25/04/2018 – Gray Television stations win 19 regional Edward R. Murrow Awards Plus two of three NABEF Service to America Television Awards; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TELEVISION – ANTICIPATE GROSS RETRANSMISSION REVENUE FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018 WILL BE WITHIN A RANGE OF ABOUT $350.0 MLN TO $353.0 MLN; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TELEVISION INC – ANTICIPATE RETRANSMISSION REVENUE, NET OF RETRANSMISSION EXPENSE, ABOUT $178.5 MLN TO $180.0 MLN FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018

Signia Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Destination Xl Group Inc (DXLG) by 47.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signia Capital Management Llc bought 376,668 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.74% . The institutional investor held 1.16 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.04M, up from 784,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signia Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Destination Xl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.98M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.51. About 22,446 shares traded. Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) has declined 15.18% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.18% the S&P500. Some Historical DXLG News: 16/05/2018 – DESTINATION XL CHIEF MERCHANDISING OFFICER KENNETH EDERLE LEFT; 17/05/2018 – J. Carlo Cannell Reports 7.55% Stake in Destination XL Group; 30/05/2018 – Destination XL Group Sees FY Sales $462M-$472M; 30/05/2018 – DESTINATION XL SEES FY COMP SALES UP 1.0% TO 3.0%; 30/05/2018 – DESTINATION XL REPORTS NEW CREDIT LINE WITH `IMPROVED` TERMS; 30/05/2018 – Destination XL Group Entered Into New $140M 5-Yr, Senior Secured Credit Facilit; 04/04/2018 – Cannell Capital Takes Stake in Destination XL: 13D Filing; 30/05/2018 – Destination XL Group Sees FY Comp Sales Increase of 1%-3%; 04/04/2018 – J. CARLO CANNELL REPORTS 7.47 PCT STAKE IN DESTINATION XL GROUP INC AS OF APRIL 3, 2018 – SEC FILING; 23/03/2018 – DESTINATION XL GROUP INC SEES 2018 SALES EXPECTED TO RANGE FROM $462.0 MLN TO $472.0 MLN, WITH TOTAL COMP SALES INCREASE OF ABOUT 1.0% TO 3.0%

More notable recent Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) news were published by: Prweb.com which released: “DXL Men’s Apparel Announces Website Relaunch – PR Web” on September 25, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “AirMedia Has Regained Compliance with Nasdaq’s Minimum Bid Price Requirement – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “DXL Group Partners with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital to Help Families Receive Lifesaving Care and Treatment – Benzinga” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Destination XL Group, Inc. Reports First Quarter Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Destination XL Group, Inc. Announces Appointment of Harvey S. Kanter as its next President and Chief Executive Officer – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 20, 2019.

More notable recent Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Introducing Gray Television (NYSE:GTN), A Stock That Climbed 53% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Focus On Improving This Fundamental Metric? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Gray Television Launches Syndicated Weekend Political Show with Greta Van Susteren â€œFull Court Pressâ€ – GlobeNewswire” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What Gray Television, Inc.’s (NYSE:GTN) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Do Analysts See Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Performing In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $357.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 18,300 shares to 35,000 shares, valued at $791,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) by 27,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,000 shares, and cut its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 29 investors sold GTN shares while 49 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 83.96 million shares or 2.10% more from 82.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chicago Equity Limited Liability Corporation holds 63,660 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 1.21 million were reported by Copper Rock Capital Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation. Legal & General Grp Inc Public Limited Company stated it has 17,936 shares. United Svcs Automobile Association invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Raymond James And Associate owns 0% invested in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 34,576 shares. 1 are owned by Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc). Campbell Investment Adviser Ltd Liability, a Maryland-based fund reported 26,660 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada reported 1.76M shares. 456,400 are owned by Gamco Investors Inc Et Al. Darsana Cap Prns Limited Partnership invested in 9.00 million shares. Moreover, Adirondack Research & Mngmt Inc has 0.98% invested in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Alps Advisors Incorporated, Colorado-based fund reported 16,513 shares. Ameritas Investment Partners holds 7,762 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Hillcrest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 1.89% stake.