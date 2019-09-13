Hussman Strategic Advisors Has Increased Virtusa (VRTU) Stake; Obalon Therapeutics (OBLN) Shorts Raised By 15.61%

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc increased Virtusa Corp (VRTU) stake by 42.86% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc acquired 15,000 shares as Virtusa Corp (VRTU)’s stock declined 18.79%. The Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc holds 50,000 shares with $2.22 million value, up from 35,000 last quarter. Virtusa Corp now has $1.21 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $39.88. About 3,716 shares traded. Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) has declined 13.96% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTU News: 15/05/2018 – Virtusa Sees 1Q Adj EPS 45c-Adj EPS 51c; 17/04/2018 – Everest Group Recognizes Virtusa as a 2018 Top Global IT Service Provider; 12/03/2018 – VIRTUSA CORP – PURCHASE PRICE WILL BE PAID IN THREE TRANCHES WITH $80.0 MLN PAID AT CLOSING; 22/03/2018 – Independent Study Commissioned by Virtusa Finds 85 Percent of Businesses Plan to Invest in Digital Transformation in 2018; 02/05/2018 – IAOP® Recognizes Virtusa as a 2018 Outsourcing Leader; 12/03/2018 – VIRTUSA CORP – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $140.0 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Virtusa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 04/04/2018 – Virtusa Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Buys New 1.2% Position in Virtusa; 15/05/2018 – Virtusa Sees FY19 Rev $1.230B-$1.270B

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc decreased Robert Half Intl Inc (NYSE:RHI) stake by 16,500 shares to 35,000 valued at $2.00 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) stake by 27,800 shares and now owns 50,000 shares. Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) was reduced too.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $212,500 activity. $212,500 worth of Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) was bought by DOODY JOSEPH.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold VRTU shares while 45 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 26.36 million shares or 0.43% more from 26.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Everence Mngmt accumulated 10,050 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability Company invested in 15,910 shares. State Teachers Retirement System reported 0% stake. Products Prns Ltd Company invested in 24,014 shares. The California-based Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0% in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU). Moreover, Grp Inc Inc has 0% invested in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) for 21,452 shares. 31,100 are owned by Kornitzer Cap Management Incorporated Ks. Tower Cap Limited Company (Trc) reported 644 shares. Scout Invs owns 138,554 shares. Fifth Third Savings Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU). Charles Schwab Investment has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU). Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Com accumulated 0% or 375,823 shares. Invesco Limited holds 147,173 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.01% in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU). Fmr Limited Liability Company reported 3.13 million shares.