Hussman Strategic Advisors Has Increased Its Holding in Edison Intl (EIX) by $549,000; As Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Market Valuation Declined, Moneta Group Investment Advisors Boosted Holding

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 12.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc bought 4,133 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 37,525 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.03 million, up from 33,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $287.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $67.83. About 1.65 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 02/04/2018 – Exxon Baytown refinery begins Flexicoker overhaul; 29/05/2018 – Once mighty storm Alberto fizzles, but can still soak U.S; 07/03/2018 – EXXON SEES $24B CAPITAL BUDGET THIS YEAR, $28B IN 2019; 06/03/2018 – Exxon’s $8 Billion Wager on Algae Pools Signals Post-Oil World; 17/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $82.5; 08/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Shell’s U.S. shale output plans prioritize oil over natgas; 01/05/2018 – SURINAME TALKS W/ EXXON, BP, STATOIL ON NEAR SHORE EXPLORATION; 29/03/2018 – Exxon, Total Join Majors Interested in Iraq April 15 Oil Auction; 19/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil buys LNG to chill quake-hit Papua New Guinea project – traders; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CONSIDERS EXPANSION ALONG U.S. GULF COAST

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc increased its stake in Edison Intl (EIX) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.64% . The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $619,000, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc who had been investing in Edison Intl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $72.7. About 290,682 shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 18/04/2018 – Pacific Edge Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Edison for Apr. 25; 01/05/2018 – EDISON INTERNATIONAL 1Q CORE EPS 80C, EST. 91C; 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer; 09/05/2018 – Phillips Edison Grocery Center REIT lll Initial Public Offering Declared Effective by U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission; 14/03/2018 – CenterPoint Energy earns three Edison Electric Institute awards for restoration efforts following Sealy Microburst, Hurricanes Harvey and lrma; 22/05/2018 – Phillips Edison & Company Announces “Retail lntel” Podcast; 04/04/2018 – EDF’S ITALIAN UNIT EDISON PREPARES SALE OF E&P PORTFOLIO, VALUED BETWEEN $2 BLN-$3 BLN; 27/04/2018 – EDISON SPA EDNn.Ml – CLOSING IS EXPECTED AROUND MID-MAY; 18/04/2018 – Diurnal Group Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Edison for Apr. 23; 25/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – So Cal Edison – 03/25/2018 02:44 PM

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $409.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 10,000 shares to 26,200 shares, valued at $1.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Seagate Technology Plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 40,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,400 shares, and cut its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold EIX shares while 154 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 263.31 million shares or 2.02% less from 268.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82 billion and $956.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P Dividend Etf (SDY) by 7,211 shares to 503,088 shares, valued at $50.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc Com (NYSE:PEP) by 5,246 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,975 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Emerging Markets Etf (EEM).