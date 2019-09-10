Hussman Strategic Advisors Has Increased Its Holding in Biogen (BIIB) by $590,000; Greenlight Cap Re LTD (GLRE) Stock Price Declined While Nfc Investments Has Cut Holding by $766,970

Nfc Investments Llc decreased its stake in Greenlight Cap Re Ltd (GLRE) by 61.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nfc Investments Llc sold 76,697 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.13% . The hedge fund held 48,303 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $525,000, down from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nfc Investments Llc who had been investing in Greenlight Cap Re Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $361.45M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10.59. About 31,189 shares traded. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) has declined 40.78% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.78% the S&P500. Some Historical GLRE News: 30/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital Re 1Q Loss $142.8M; 15/05/2018 – Nitorum Capital LP Exits Position in Greenlight Capital; 30/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL 1Q LOSS/SHR $3.85; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT SAYS IT EXITED POSITIONS IN CHEMOURS CC.N AND UNIPER UN01.DE , EXITED SHORT BETS AGAINST UNITED RENTALS URI.N AND HEXAGON HEXAb.ST -LETTER; 30/05/2018 – Greenlight Re Provides Accurate Information in Response to Erroneous Research Report; 30/05/2018 – Greenlight Re Provides Accurate Info in Response to Research Report; 18/05/2018 – Enel, Iberdrola Get Brazil Antitrust Greenlight for Eletropaulo Bids; 23/04/2018 – Greenlight’s David Einhorn Addresses Sohn Conference: TOPLive; 11/05/2018 – Fiduciary Management Inc. Exits Position in Greenlight Capital; 30/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT RE CALLS SUNESIS REPORT ‘ERRONEOUS’

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc bought 2,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36M, up from 7,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $232. About 432,356 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 17/05/2018 – SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS SAYS JV PARTNER BIOGEN WILL EXERCISE CALL OPTION TO INCREASE ITS STAKE TO 50 PCT MINUS ONE SHARE IN BIOEPIS; 07/03/2018 – EMA – EMA’S RECOMMENDATION TO SUSPEND ZINBRYTA AND RECALL THE PRODUCT IS BEING SENT TO THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION FOR A LEGALLY BINDING DECISION; 24/04/2018 – Biogen: 1Q Revenue Growth Principally Driven by Spinraza, Which Contributed $364M in Global Rev; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS $6.05; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in; 09/04/2018 – Biogen Faces Increased ‘pressure’ After AveXis Buyout By Novartis — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – WILL HAVE OPTION TO LICENSE THERAPIES ARISING OUT OF COLLABORATION AND WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR THEIR DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIALIZATION; 20/04/2018 – FDA: Biologic License Application (BLA): 125104 Company: BIOGEN IDEC; 14/05/2018 – Primecap Management Adds Siemens Healthineers, Cuts Biogen; 10/05/2018 – @JimCramer vets biotech giants Biogen, Celgene, Gilead and Regeneron for positive prospects

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Biogen Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BIIB) ROE Of 34% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: BIIB, CAT, MKTX – Nasdaq” published on September 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Biogen (BIIB) Beats on Q1 Earnings, Spinraza Drives Sales – Nasdaq” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Biogen Earnings: BIIB Stock Slips Despite Q1 Beat – Nasdaq” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Biogen (BIIB) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bailard reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Savings Bank has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Paloma Partners Mgmt reported 35,088 shares. Baxter Bros Inc holds 0.06% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) or 1,139 shares. Private Tru Na accumulated 1,584 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Ltd has invested 0.81% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Spectrum Management Gp Inc reported 51 shares. Ballentine Prtn stated it has 0.02% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Ima Wealth stated it has 0.94% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability stated it has 0.18% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Primecap Ca reported 14.59 million shares or 2.54% of all its holdings. Community Bank Na holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 800 shares. Hexavest accumulated 99,458 shares or 0.3% of the stock. National Asset Management Inc invested in 0.09% or 3,147 shares. Blair William And Co Il has 0.02% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 15,218 shares.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.11B and $409.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Forward Air Corp (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 10,000 shares to 16,000 shares, valued at $1.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Smucker J M Co (NYSE:SJM) by 30,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $27.21 million activity.

Nfc Investments Llc, which manages about $1.00B and $338.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 17,575 shares to 377,650 shares, valued at $12.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold GLRE shares while 28 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 16.91 million shares or 2.03% less from 17.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase Co owns 410,591 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Axa has invested 0% of its portfolio in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). Pacific Ridge Cap Lc reported 0.13% stake. Ubs Asset Americas accumulated 16,210 shares or 0% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) for 2.10M shares. State Common Retirement Fund reported 32,500 shares stake. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 40,848 shares. Sei Investments has 1,341 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). 23,903 are held by Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md. Tiaa Cref Lc reported 61,364 shares. Pnc Financial Serv Gp Inc owns 2,635 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Ltd Liability reported 154,211 shares. Aperio Grp Lc accumulated 57,984 shares. 1832 Asset Lp owns 425 shares.