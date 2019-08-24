Hussman Strategic Advisors Has Increased Centene Del (CNC) Stake by $1.06 Million; Bangor Savings Bank Increased Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position by $1.32 Million as Valuation Declined

Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 69.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bangor Savings Bank bought 9,484 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 23,121 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23M, up from 13,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bangor Savings Bank who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $337.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $127.73. About 15.21 million shares traded or 99.27% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY SALES $81.0B TO $81.8B, EST. $81.19B; 17/04/2018 – J&J 1Q ADJ EPS $2.06, EST. $2.00; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE MEDICAL DEVICES SALES $6,767 MLN VS $6,293 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 14/03/2018 – J&J Investor Wants Legal Expenses to Weigh on Executive Bonuses; 24/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the 2018 Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference; 23/04/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS ON QUARTERLY CALL; 15/03/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION BASED ON DATA FROM MULTICENTER, OPEN-LABEL PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ERDAFITINIB; 21/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Peapod Digital Labs and Names JJ Fleeman Pres and Chief eCommerce Officer; 16/03/2018 – J&J – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BLN,; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Health Adds Danaher, Exits Varian, Cuts J&J

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 40,000 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $44.72. About 4.17M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sivik Glob Health Ltd Liability Co reported 80,000 shares. Cooperman Leon G stated it has 0.89% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Psagot Investment House Ltd has 3,238 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs invested in 0.02% or 7,588 shares. Moreover, Glenmede Na has 0.37% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Shine Investment Advisory Svcs invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Capital Fund Sa has 0.1% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Cibc Markets, New York-based fund reported 98,902 shares. Cwm Lc reported 2,872 shares stake. Daiwa Grp reported 15,622 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Alpine Woods Investors Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.44% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). First Mercantile Trust Company holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 8,560 shares. Alabama-based Weiss Multi has invested 0.04% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Macquarie Group Limited reported 119,346 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pekin Hardy Strauss has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $409.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 20,000 shares to 5,000 shares, valued at $616,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,000 shares, and cut its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Bangor Savings Bank, which manages about $532.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Tot World Stk Index (VT) by 7,000 shares to 32,373 shares, valued at $2.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Real Estate Etf (VNQ) by 11,976 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,491 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Barclays 1 (SHY).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

