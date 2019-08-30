Hussman Strategic Advisors Has Decreased Position in Charles Riv Labs Intl (CRL) by $1.45 Million; As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Value Rose, Spectrum Management Group Decreased Its Position by $518,544

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc (CRL) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.05% . The institutional investor held 15,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18M, down from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc who had been investing in Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $130.94. About 39,543 shares traded. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) has risen 11.21% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CRL News: 09/04/2018 – Charles River Laboratories and PathoQuest Expand Strategic Biologics Partnership; 16/04/2018 – APRICUS – PRELIMINARY END-OF-REVIEW MEETING MINUTES SUPPORT PLAN TO ADDRESS ISSUES CITED BY FDA IN ITS FEB 15 CRL FOR VITAROS NDA; 09/05/2018 – LIPOCINE INC – CRL ALSO IDENTIFIED ADDITIONAL COMMENTS THAT ARE NOT CONSIDERED APPROVABILITY ISSUES; 10/05/2018 – Charles River Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 18/05/2018 – AGILE SAYS FDA COULD NOT APPROVE TWIRLA IN CRL; 03/04/2018 – Charles River Associates (CRA) Announces Vice President Promotions; 15/05/2018 – Charles River Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Charles River Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 31; 16/05/2018 – EVOLUS INC – EXPECTS TO RESPOND TO FDA ABOUT CRL WITH A COMPLETE SUBMISSION TO FDA WITHIN 90 DAYS; 10/05/2018 – Charles River Labs 1Q EPS $1.08

Spectrum Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 8.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Management Group Inc sold 4,432 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 46,527 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.49M, down from 50,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $137.22. About 7.91M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer says he has sold all his Twitter shares; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS CRYPTOCURRENCIES WILL COME TO BAD ENDS; 05/04/2018 – Avigilon Announces New Video lntercom Secured Entry System; 29/05/2018 – Ziften Enters Netherlands with Microsoft Azure-Powered Endpoint Security Solution; Partners with Microsoft Windows Defender ATP Reseller lnSpark; 14/03/2018 – Ribbon Session Border Controller Portfolio to Deliver Secure Integrated Voice Services to Microsoft Teams; 14/03/2018 – Monaco Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 14/05/2018 – ClearSky Data Introduces Scale-Up NAS Capabilities to Combine Flash Performance, Cloud Elasticity, Built-in Backup and Disaster Recovery; 14/05/2018 – Shieldox Announces Collaboration with Microsoft Information Protection to Protect Data in Motion; 07/05/2018 – FreshBooks Announces the Ability for Small Business Owners to Collect Payments Directly Within Microsoft Outlook with Microsoft; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON DEMO TOOK PLACE AT MICROSOFT CONFERENCE

More notable recent Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What We Think About Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.’s (NYSE:CRL) CEO Pay – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (JLL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Charles River Laboratories (CRL) To Present At 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on January 09, 2019. More interesting news about Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Charles River Laboratories and Toxys Enter Agreement to Offer ToxTracker® in North America – Business Wire” published on January 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Charles River Labs: The Growth Is Real – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2018.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

