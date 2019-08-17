Hussman Strategic Advisors Has Decreased Forward Air (FWRD) Position; Conversion Services International Has 1.78 Sentiment

Conversion Services International Inc (CSII) investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.47, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 103 institutional investors increased and opened new equity positions, while 58 decreased and sold their stock positions in Conversion Services International Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 31.30 million shares, up from 28.47 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Conversion Services International Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 1 to 3 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 15 Reduced: 43 Increased: 53 New Position: 50.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc decreased Forward Air Corp (FWRD) stake by 38.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc sold 10,000 shares as Forward Air Corp (FWRD)’s stock rose 0.86%. The Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc holds 16,000 shares with $1.04 million value, down from 26,000 last quarter. Forward Air Corp now has $1.72 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.24% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $60.6. About 436,804 shares traded or 157.76% up from the average. Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) has risen 1.42% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FWRD News: 25/04/2018 – FORWARD AIR 1Q OPER REV. $302.6M, EST. $291.8M; 25/04/2018 – Forward Air Sees 2Q EPS 73c-EPS 77c; 19/03/2018 – Forward Air Corporation to Participate in the Seaport Global Securities Transports and Industrials Conference on Thursday, Marc; 25/04/2018 – FORWARD AIR SEES 2Q YEAR-ON-YEAR REV. GROWTH TO BE 16% TO 20%; 23/04/2018 – DJ Forward Air Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FWRD); 25/04/2018 – FORWARD AIR 1Q EPS $0.60; 24/05/2018 – Forward Air Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 19/03/2018 – Forward Air Corporation to Participate in the Seaport Global Securities Transports and Industrials Conference on Thursday, March 22, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Forward Air Expects 2Q Yr-on-Yr Rev Growth to Be 16% to 20%; 25/04/2018 – FORWARD AIR CORP FWRD.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.15/SHR

The stock increased 2.74% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $48.3. About 217,276 shares traded. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (CSII) has risen 36.77% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CSII News: 16/05/2018 – Amgen Receives European Commission Approval for Repatha(R) (Evolocumab) to Prevent Heart Attack and Stroke in Adults With Established Cardiovascular Disease; 20/03/2018 – FDA: GETINGE US SALES LLC- HEMASHIELD Knitted Double Velour Cardiovascular Fabric; 02/05/2018 – Cardiovascular Systems 3Q Rev $55.6M; 18/04/2018 – FDA: Terumo Cardiovascular Systems Corporation- Sams” TCM II, Catalog Numbers: 4415; 4416;164925; 164930;164935;164940 UDI; 29/03/2018 – IDx Founder Awarded Patent for System that Automatically Detects Measure of Cardiovascular Health; 21/05/2018 – Shenzhen Salubris Pharmaceuticals Announces Investment and In-Licensing Agreement With MedAlliance to Bring Novel Cardiovascular Disease Therapy to China; 10/03/2018 – PRALUENT REDUCES RISK OF MAJOR ADVERSE CARDIOVASCULAR EVENTS BY 15 PCT VS PLACEBO IN MULTI-YEAR “OUTCOMES” STUDY – DATA; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN INC – RECOMMENDED LABEL INCLUDES NEW INDICATION BASED ON REPATHA CARDIOVASCULAR OUTCOMES STUDY; 06/03/2018 – CARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEMS PRESENTS LIBERTY 360° 18-MONTH OUTCOMES; 27/04/2018 – OPTALYSE PE Results Presented at Society for Cardiovascular Angiography and lnterventions

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, makes, and markets devices to treat vascular diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.68 billion. The firm offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System , Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 4 French 1.25 Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral OAS, and Stealth 360 Peripheral OAS, which are catheter platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides Diamondback 360 Coronary OAS, an atherectomy device for the treatment of calcified coronary arteries.

Falcon Point Capital Llc holds 3.03% of its portfolio in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. for 143,828 shares. Perkins Capital Management Inc owns 79,650 shares or 2.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ironwood Investment Management Llc has 1.61% invested in the company for 51,378 shares. The Maryland-based Brown Capital Management Llc has invested 1.47% in the stock. Cortina Asset Management Llc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 512,656 shares.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc increased Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN) stake by 15,000 shares to 65,000 valued at $2.43M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) stake by 24,000 shares and now owns 25,000 shares. Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) was raised too.

Analysts await Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.76 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.76 per share. FWRD’s profit will be $21.52M for 19.93 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Forward Air Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.61% negative EPS growth.