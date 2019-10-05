Hussman Strategic Advisors Has Cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Stake by $782,500 as Stock Declined; Howard Hughes (HHC) Holder Pecaut & Company Cut Its Stake by $399,750

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc sold 2,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The institutional investor held 5,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.57M, down from 7,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $282.93. About 451,301 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 11/05/2018 – Bayer’s Eylea Gets Second Approval for Use in China; 10/03/2018 – NO PRALUENT SAFETY ISSUES ARISE IN MULTI-YEAR TRIAL – RESEARCHERS; 02/05/2018 – STAT: BREAKING: A tiny biotech’s plot to frustrate Regeneron and Sanofi runs into a safety problem; 16/05/2018 – DUPIXENT TRIAL MEETS PRIMARY, SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 12/03/2018 – Regeneron CEO Leonard Schleifer says the biotech firm will lower a cholesterol drug’s price so long as insurers increase access to patients; 15/05/2018 – Sectoral Adds Array BioPharma, Exits Regeneron: 13F; 10/03/2018 – Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection Significantly Reduced Risk of Cardiovascular Events in High-Risk Patients, and was Associated; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma: Express Scripts Selected Praluent as Exclusive PCSK9 Inhibitor Therapy on Its National Preferred Formulary as of July 1, 2018; 21/05/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI: 2 POSITIVE PHASE 3 TRIALS REPORTED IN NEJM; 03/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency to review Sanofi-Regeneron’s Dupixent, Cemiplimab

Pecaut & Company decreased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company sold 3,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The institutional investor held 32,860 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.07M, down from 36,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $125.98. About 122,257 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has risen 2.43% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.43% the S&P500.

Analysts await The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.08 EPS, down 85.19% or $0.46 from last year’s $0.54 per share. HHC’s profit will be $3.45M for 393.69 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by The Howard Hughes Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -74.19% negative EPS growth.

Pecaut & Company, which manages about $191.04 million and $146.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 1 shares to 23 shares, valued at $7.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since September 10, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $48.61 million activity.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.11B and $357.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canadian Solar Inc (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 25,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $3.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Virtusa Corp (NASDAQ:VRTU).

Analysts await Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $5.13 earnings per share, up 0.59% or $0.03 from last year’s $5.1 per share. REGN’s profit will be $550.21 million for 13.79 P/E if the $5.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.29 actual earnings per share reported by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.02% negative EPS growth.

