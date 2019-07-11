Hussman Strategic Advisors Has Cut Its Stake in Newmont Mining (NEM) by $875,000 as Shares Declined; Rutabaga Capital Management Holding in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) Has Lowered by $651,447 as Shares Declined

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) by 7.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.34% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 300,000 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.73 million, down from 325,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc who had been investing in Newmont Mining Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $38.95. About 109,483 shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has declined 22.12% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.55% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 27/03/2018 – Newmont Mining Corp. CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 15 Months; 09/04/2018 – Lydian Terminates Newmont Royalty Agreement and Elects Fixed Payment Option; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – COPPER AISC REMAINS UNCHANGED AT BETWEEN $2.00 AND $2.20 PER POUND IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – TOTAL CAPITAL OUTLOOK REMAINS UNCHANGED AT $1,200 MLN TO $1,300 MLN IN 2018; CAPITAL EXPECTED TO REMAIN $730 MLN TO $830 MLN IN 2019; 26/04/2018 – PRECIOUS-Gold stays near 5-wk lows, set for biggest weekly fall in 4; 07/04/2018 – NEWMONT EXPRESSES DEEP SORROW OVER FATALITIES AT AHAFO MILL; 24/04/2018 – NEWMONT REPORTS QTRLY DIV OF $0.14/SHR; 23/03/2018 – Newmont Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Mining Names Rene Medori to Board; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Mining: Portfolio Includes 54 Precious Metals, Industrial Minerals Royalties

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) by 6.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc sold 72,383 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.01M shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.72M, down from 1.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Textainer Group Holdings Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $552.21 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.62. About 1,352 shares traded. Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) has declined 36.42% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.85% the S&P500. Some Historical TGH News: 25/04/2018 – TGH:RECEIPT OF TAKEOVER NOTICE; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 1.3% Position in Textainer Group; 18/05/2018 – Textainer Group Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Textainer 1Q EBITDA $105.3M; 02/05/2018 – Textainer Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Textainer 1Q EPS 33c; 08/05/2018 – TEXTAINER GROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 30C, EST. 31C; 08/05/2018 – TEXTAINER GROUP HOLDINGS LTD – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $133.2 MLN VS $116.7 MLN; 18/04/2018 – TRENCOR – NOT IN POSITION TO PUBLISH PROVISIONAL RESULTS AND ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS DUE CONVERTION TO IFRS US GAAP COMPLIANT RESULTS OF TEXTAINER; 25/04/2018 – TGH:ATTACHMENT TAKEOVER NOTICE

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.11B and $409.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 20,000 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $2.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 24,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE:JNPR).

More notable recent Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) news were published by: Investingnews.com which released: “Mining in Argentina: From Frontier to Emerging Mineral Resource Market – Investing News Network” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Investors Should Be Excited For Newmont Goldcorp’s Joint Venture With Barrick – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why I’m Fully Loaded On Barrick Gold – Seeking Alpha” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “3 Top TSX Gold Mining Stocks That Are Soaring in June – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: June 22, 2019.

Analysts await Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.26 per share. NEM’s profit will be $218.62 million for 36.06 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.18% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold NEM shares while 138 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 484.31 million shares or 8.04% more from 448.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mcf Advsrs Lc, a Kentucky-based fund reported 2,485 shares. Tudor Et Al reported 68,611 shares. Allstate reported 0.03% stake. Paragon Associate & Paragon Associate Ii Joint Venture accumulated 200,000 shares. Illinois-based Hightower Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Csat Invest Advisory Lp owns 478 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Llc holds 90,212 shares. Pnc Financial Grp Incorporated Inc has 94,307 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cibc Ww has 0.05% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Greenleaf Trust has invested 0% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). 103,625 were reported by Texas Permanent School Fund. Ima Wealth Incorporated owns 0.01% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 468 shares. Philadelphia Communications reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Moreover, Madison Inv Inc has 0.19% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $179,183 activity. The insider Goldberg Gary J sold $136,520.

More notable recent Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why 2017 Was a Year to Remember for Textainer Group Holdings Limited – The Motley Fool” on January 25, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Textainer Group Holdings Limited’s Stock Plummeted 33.5% in February – The Motley Fool” published on March 09, 2018, Fool.com published: “These 3 Shipping Stocks Rebounded More Than 100% Last Year (And Their Run Might Not Be Over) – The Motley Fool” on January 08, 2018. More interesting news about Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Dumping Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (COLL) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Trucking names mull poor J.B. Hunt results – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 16, 2019.

Analysts await Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 6.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.31 per share. TGH’s profit will be $18.94 million for 7.29 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Textainer Group Holdings Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.38% negative EPS growth.

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.07 billion and $361.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) by 34,250 shares to 222,969 shares, valued at $12.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mistras Group Inc. (NYSE:MG) by 50,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 728,619 shares, and has risen its stake in Rti Surgical Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX).