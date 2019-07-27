Hussman Strategic Advisors Has Cut Its Holding in Chevron New (CVX) by $2.46 Million as Valuation Rose; Honeywell Intl (Call) (HON) Shareholder Scopus Asset Management LP Trimmed Holding

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 80% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $616,000, down from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $123.72. About 6.54 million shares traded or 2.29% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 16/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP REPORTS A 6.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN CALIFORNIA RESOURCES CORP CRC.N AS OF APRIL 9 – SEC FILING; 26/05/2018 – Sunday Observer: Kishu Gomes vacates top job at Chevron; 09/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA RES. TO BUY CHEVRON’S STAKE IN ELK HILLS OIL FIELD; 12/03/2018 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL STARTS NEW ETHANE CRACKER IN BAYTOWN; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N SAYS SEEING SOME OILFIELD SERVICE COST INFLATION IN PERMIAN BASIN AND OTHER U.S. SHALE FIELDS; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 93% VOTES CAST AT ANNUAL MEET VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON BUSINESS WITH CONFLICT-COMPLICIT GOVERNMENTS; 22/03/2018 – BP, CHEVRON, SHELL AMONG COS QUALIFIED TO BID IN MEXICO AUCTION; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/30/2018 06:50 PM; 29/03/2018 – Dave Payne Named Corporate Vice President of Health, Environment and Safety; 21/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/21/2018 02:35 PM

Scopus Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (Call) (HON) by 33.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopus Asset Management Lp sold 49,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.89M, down from 149,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopus Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $173.61. About 1.75M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: GE, HON, RF, WFC, MAT, SKX & more; 24/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Honeywell Recalls Hard Hats Due to Risk of Head Injury; 16/04/2018 – Honeywell Provides Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant And Connected Plant Technology To Caprock Midstream, LLC; 20/04/2018 – REG-Honeywell Intl: 1st Quarter Results; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Delivers Outstanding First-Quarter Results Driven By Strong Sales Performance; Raises 2018 Guidance; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Szlosek to Retire for Personal Reasons; 20/03/2018 – HONEYWELL – LAUNCH OF ITS CONNECTIVITY SOLUTION, GODIRECT ROUTER; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK-HONEYWELL CONFIDENTIALLY SETTLED PATENT MATTERS; 10/04/2018 – WR GRACE DECLINES COMMENT ON HONEYWELL SPECULATION; 23/03/2018 – Honeywell Sets Goal to Reduce China Greenhouse Gas Emissions 10 percent per Dollar of Revenue by 2022

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $838,808 activity.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.11B and $409.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sally Beauty Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SBH) by 75,000 shares to 125,000 shares, valued at $2.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argyle Capital Mgmt Incorporated owns 1.51% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 31,788 shares. Moreover, Rhenman Prtnrs Asset Management Ab has 0.05% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 3,733 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Lc stated it has 0.4% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Cibc Ww has 2.11% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Spectrum Mgmt Grp Inc Inc owns 1,246 shares. Hudson Valley Adv reported 1.04% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Wellington Shields Limited Liability Corp holds 13,297 shares. Glenview Bankshares Trust Dept stated it has 2.82% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Wetherby Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.63% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Telos Capital Management Inc reported 1.04% stake. Kahn Brothers Group Inc De accumulated 0% or 4,148 shares. Country Club Trust Na holds 84,102 shares or 1.22% of its portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Vision Mngmt, a Oregon-based fund reported 4,306 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Lc owns 13,436 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $783,951 activity. Deily Linnet F sold $629,808 worth of stock or 4,234 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 56,099 are owned by Jupiter Asset Mngmt. First Commonwealth Financial Pa reported 0.35% stake. Btc, Iowa-based fund reported 67,644 shares. Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.08% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Cullen Frost Bankers has 0.22% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Livingston Gp Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Management) invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Epoch Investment Prns reported 158,432 shares. 27,241 were reported by Benedict Inc. Peoples Fincl Service invested in 3,136 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Rbf Lc holds 0.19% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 10,000 shares. Ima Wealth Inc has invested 0.11% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Stephens Inc Ar invested in 0.28% or 74,353 shares. Caprock Group Inc Incorporated Inc owns 4,711 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Palisade Capital Ltd Liability Corp Nj has 0.13% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 26,305 shares. Motco holds 0.57% or 35,979 shares.

Scopus Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.64 billion and $3.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 153,762 shares to 398,027 shares, valued at $83.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK) by 110,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 190,438 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Put) (XLI).