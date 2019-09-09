Hussman Strategic Advisors Has Cut Its Fastenal Co (FAST) Holding by $640,000; Market Value Declined; Intuit (INTU) Shareholder Cypress Capital Group Has Decreased Holding

Cypress Capital Group decreased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 8.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group sold 1,517 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 16,333 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.27 million, down from 17,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.11% or $11.82 during the last trading session, reaching $275.98. About 951,751 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – TurboTax maker Intuit gets `gig economy’ bump; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q EPS $4.59; 25/04/2018 – Intuit Reports 6% Increase in TurboTax Online Units: Raises Full-Year Consumer Group Guidance Range; 28/04/2018 – Bill Harris, former CEO of Intuit and founding CEO of PayPal: Bitcoin is the greatest scam in history:; 10/05/2018 – Intuit Turbo Launches New Household Income View; 06/04/2018 – Intuit Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT REPORTS 6% BOOST IN TURBOTAX ONLINE UNITS:; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Rev $940-$960; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT RAISES YEAR CONSUMER GROUP GUIDANCE; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Net $1.2B

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 19.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 41,200 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65 million, down from 51,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $31.94. About 2.10M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 06/03/2018 – FASTENAL FEB. NET SALES UP 14.8%; 04/05/2018 – FASTENAL APRIL NET SALES ROSE 19.1% TO $409.4M; 23/03/2018 – Fastenal Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Declares Dividend of 37c; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Sees 2018 Net Capital Expenditures About $149M; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Company Announces Cash Dividend; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Company to Host Investor Presentation; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fastenal Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FAST); 06/03/2018 FASTENAL FEB. DAILY SALES UP 14.8%; 11/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO – QTRLY NET SALES$1,185.8 MLN VS $1,047.7 MLN

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $-0.07 EPS, down 133.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.38 actual EPS reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -81.58% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer has invested 0.01% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt owns 69,993 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd reported 20,600 shares. Hanseatic Service Inc holds 0.93% or 3,418 shares in its portfolio. Private Cap owns 6,150 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Company accumulated 0.59% or 9,062 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Limited has invested 0.06% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). 47,200 were reported by Eulav Asset Mgmt. 44,198 are held by Nichols Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 45,929 shares stake. Bath Savings Trust Company holds 52,444 shares or 2.89% of its portfolio. 2.67M were reported by Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 82,499 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Welch & Forbes Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). 12,427 were accumulated by Amer Money Mgmt Limited Liability Corp.

Cypress Capital Group, which manages about $45.36M and $488.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,593 shares to 6,709 shares, valued at $1.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (CSJ) by 5,934 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,462 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard (VTI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ashmore Wealth Lc has 3.6% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 958,143 shares. Rech And holds 0.29% or 15,805 shares. Cetera Advisor Network reported 6,193 shares stake. Bell Bancorporation reported 13,614 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 0% or 9,118 shares. First Personal Fincl Svcs, a North Carolina-based fund reported 562 shares. 7,115 are held by Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Il. United Capital Financial Advisers Limited Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). State Bank Of Hawaii has invested 0.07% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Baxter Bros stated it has 13,949 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Charles Schwab Inv Management has 0.09% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 2.11M shares. British Columbia Management Corporation holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 83,779 shares. River Road Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 2.11% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 1.47M shares. Palisade Asset Management Lc has invested 0.31% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST).

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $409.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX) by 9,000 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $619,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Generac Hldgs Inc (NYSE:GNRC) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK).

