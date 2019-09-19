Hussman Strategic Advisors Has Boosted By $1.24 Million Its Fastenal Co (FAST) Position; Anchor Bolt Capital LP Has Boosted Its Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Holding

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp increased Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) stake by 215.48% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp acquired 376,261 shares as Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL)’s stock rose 6.75%. The Anchor Bolt Capital Lp holds 550,876 shares with $31.26 million value, up from 174,615 last quarter. Delta Air Lines Inc Del now has $38.56B valuation. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $59.31. About 4.04 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 18/04/2018 – WXYZ Detroit: #BREAKING: Delta flight from Detroit to West Palm Beach lands safely after blowing a tire; 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES – QTRLY SHR $0.77; QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.74; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Sees 1Q Tax Rate About 23%; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Sees 1Q System Capacity Up About 3%; 20/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – HUERTA RECENTLY COMPLETED A FIVE-YEAR TERM AS ADMINISTRATOR OF U.S. FEDERAL AVIATION ADMINISTRATION; 15/03/2018 – Britain’s Virgin Atlantic posts loss on weak pound, hurricane impact; 04/04/2018 – DELTA: SOME [24]7.AI CUSTOMER INFO MAY HAVE BEEN ACCESSED; 20/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Names Former FAA Head Michael Huerta to Board; 05/04/2018 – DELTA: DATA BREACH AFFECTED SEVERAL HUNDRED THOUSAND CUSTOMERS; 07/03/2018 – DELTA AIRLINES CANCELLED ~230 REGIONAL FLIGHTS IN NY AIRPORTS

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc increased Fastenal Co (FAST) stake by 94.17% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc acquired 38,800 shares as Fastenal Co (FAST)’s stock declined 11.07%. The Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc holds 80,000 shares with $2.61 million value, up from 41,200 last quarter. Fastenal Co now has $18.85 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.09% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $32.87. About 4.92M shares traded or 10.33% up from the average. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Among 6 analysts covering Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Delta Air Lines has $85 highest and $6100 lowest target. $70.71’s average target is 19.22% above currents $59.31 stock price. Delta Air Lines had 9 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by Buckingham Research. The stock of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, April 11. Credit Suisse maintained Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) on Thursday, April 11 with “Outperform” rating. On Thursday, April 11 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of DAL in report on Wednesday, April 3 with “Buy” rating.

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp decreased Knight Swift Transn Hldgs In stake by 174,583 shares to 286,892 valued at $9.42M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Propetro Hldg Corp stake by 82,167 shares and now owns 974,128 shares. Novagold Res Inc (NYSEMKT:NG) was reduced too.

More notable recent Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Delta Ups Stake In Korean Air Parent – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Bloomberg: Delta CEO discusses trade war, oil market, airline consolidation – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on September 19, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Shares of American Airlines Are Descending Today – The Motley Fool” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “4 Airline Stocks to Consider as Oil Prices Spike 15% – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Delta on watch after positive outlook – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold DAL shares while 296 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 522.18 million shares or 2.16% less from 533.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Knott David M owns 57,500 shares or 1.38% of their US portfolio. Waddell Reed has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Lsv Asset Mngmt accumulated 4.46 million shares or 0.37% of the stock. Adirondack Tru has invested 0.01% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Schwartz Inv Counsel, a Michigan-based fund reported 571,000 shares. Csat Inv Advisory LP holds 0.09% or 4,610 shares. Mariner Ltd has invested 0.01% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). United Service Automobile Association invested in 0.13% or 940,010 shares. First Republic Inv Management stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Fjarde Ap reported 0.01% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Private Trust Na reported 0.04% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Fil Limited, Bermuda-based fund reported 189 shares. Timucuan Asset Mngmt Fl has invested 3.86% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Hrt Finance Limited Liability Corp owns 65,831 shares. Lincoln stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

More notable recent Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Fastenal (FAST) August Sales Consistent With Market Pattern – Nasdaq” published on September 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “GMS vs. FAST: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Philippine fast food specialist Jollibee hungry to expand in U.S., China – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 20, 2019 : SAN, BSMX, FAST, CTL, GE, CMCSA, FISV, XEL, BAC, URBN, S, QCOM – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tuttle Tactical Mngmt has invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Diversified Invest Strategies Ltd Com holds 4.83% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 154,115 shares. 59,876 were accumulated by Palisade Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com. 10,800 are owned by Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd Liability Corp. Essex Invest Mngmt Co Ltd Com reported 15,000 shares. Sg Americas Limited Company accumulated 58,001 shares. Willis Invest Counsel accumulated 0.77% or 348,100 shares. Everence Capital Management Inc invested 0.09% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Webster State Bank N A has 133,603 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Liability Com holds 353,754 shares. Carroll Finance Associates owns 5,575 shares. Trust Of Vermont has invested 0% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Cookson Peirce And owns 263,521 shares for 0.72% of their portfolio. Sequent Asset Management Lc invested in 0.9% or 38,236 shares. Perkins accumulated 10,900 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Fastenal has $78 highest and $2900 lowest target. $31.50’s average target is -4.17% below currents $32.87 stock price. Fastenal had 11 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) on Monday, April 8 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research on Tuesday, September 17 with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research on Friday, June 14 with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Friday, July 12. Morgan Stanley maintained Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) on Friday, July 12 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Raymond James maintained Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) on Friday, July 12 with “Strong Buy” rating. Raymond James maintained Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) on Friday, April 12 with “Strong Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research on Friday, July 12 with “Neutral”. Morgan Stanley maintained Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) rating on Tuesday, April 16. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $63 target.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. Ancius Michael J bought 1,000 shares worth $28,990. Johnson Daniel L. bought $76,218 worth of stock.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc decreased Urban Outfitters Inc (NASDAQ:URBN) stake by 25,000 shares to 50,000 valued at $1.14M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Robert Half Intl Inc (NYSE:RHI) stake by 16,500 shares and now owns 35,000 shares. Fireeye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) was reduced too.