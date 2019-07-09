Hussman Strategic Advisors Decreased Gray Television (GTN) Holding; Lodge Hill Capital Has Cut Owens Corning New (OC) Stake By $8.45 Million

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc decreased Gray Television Inc (GTN) stake by 22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc sold 22,000 shares as Gray Television Inc (GTN)’s stock rose 10.74%. The Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc holds 78,000 shares with $1.67 million value, down from 100,000 last quarter. Gray Television Inc now has $1.75 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $17.39. About 477,856 shares traded. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 62.38% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.95% the S&P500. Some Historical GTN News: 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV IN SIOUX FALLS, SD; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television 1Q EPS 22c; 19/04/2018 DJ Gray Television Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTN.A); 08/05/2018 – Gray Television 1Q Rev $226.3M; 01/05/2018 – Gray Agrees To Acquire KDLT-TV In Sioux Falls, South Dakota; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Gamco Conference Jun 7; 01/05/2018 – Gray Television to Acquire KDLT-TV for $32.5 Million in Cash; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TV 1Q EPS 22C; 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV FOR $32.5M FROM RED RIVER; 25/04/2018 – Gray Television stations win 19 regional Edward R. Murrow Awards Plus two of three NABEF Service to America Television Awards

Lodge Hill Capital Llc decreased Owens Corning New (OC) stake by 38.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lodge Hill Capital Llc sold 179,875 shares as Owens Corning New (OC)’s stock declined 9.32%. The Lodge Hill Capital Llc holds 290,125 shares with $13.67 million value, down from 470,000 last quarter. Owens Corning New now has $6.03B valuation. The stock decreased 2.34% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $55.57. About 975,391 shares traded. Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has declined 25.99% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical OC News: 19/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282469 – OWENS CORNING INSULATING SYSTEMS WAXAHACHIE PLANT; 06/03/2018 Azuqua Names Todd Owens CEO and Expands Leadership Team to Drive Next Wave of Growth; 18/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Distribution will be adding Owens Corning® FOAMULAR® XPS to Select West Coast Markets; 25/04/2018 – Owens Corning 1Q Adj EPS 80c; 28/03/2018 – Alexandria Minerals Sets the Record Straight on Eric Owens’ Termination and Unauthorized Financing Scheme; 25/03/2018 – Rep. LaHood: LaHood Legislation Honoring Fallen Navy SEAL William “Ryan” Owens Signed into Law by President; 18/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280554 – OWENS CORNING INSULATING SYSTEMS WAXAHACHIE PLANT; 15/05/2018 – Eric Owens Files Information Circular; 04/05/2018 – OWENS CORNING – ON MAY 4, 2018, OWENS CORNING ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – Alexandria Minerals Sets the Record Straight on Eric Owens’ Termination and Unauthorized Financing Scheme

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc increased Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) stake by 5,000 shares to 20,000 valued at $2.55 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Generac Hldgs Inc (NYSE:GNRC) stake by 10,000 shares and now owns 61,100 shares. Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.46, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold GTN shares while 68 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 82.24 million shares or 10.67% more from 74.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Financial Group reported 1.38% stake. Advisory Ntwk Lc reported 1,000 shares. Gsa Cap Partners Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.04% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Calamos Advsrs Ltd Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 466,233 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reported 0.03% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 8,478 shares. State Street stated it has 1.57 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. D E Shaw & Inc holds 0.01% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) or 538,063 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Llc, a New York-based fund reported 324,331 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund invested in 0.02% or 13,100 shares. Sei Investments Co stated it has 0% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Cornercap Counsel Inc invested in 46,250 shares. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company has 0.12% invested in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Ameritas Investment Prtnrs has invested 0.01% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN).

Analysts await Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, down 39.13% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.46 per share. GTN’s profit will be $28.24M for 15.53 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Gray Television, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.70% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Gray Television (NYSE:GTN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Gray Television had 6 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by Noble Financial. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by Barrington. Stephens maintained it with “Buy” rating and $27 target in Friday, March 1 report.

More notable recent Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Introducing Gray Television (NYSE:GTN), A Stock That Climbed 53% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Coca-Cola, Kroger, Shopify And More – Benzinga” published on July 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Gray Television, Inc. (GTN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on July 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Gray Announces New Management Roles for Tim Coles and Kathy Silk – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold OC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 97.31 million shares or 2.15% less from 99.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Retail Bank owns 4,313 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cwm has invested 0% of its portfolio in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Etrade Capital Ltd Liability Company reported 5,442 shares. Moreover, Citadel Lc has 0.03% invested in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) for 1.40M shares. North Star Investment owns 290 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 55,930 were reported by Great West Life Assurance Can. Brown Brothers Harriman stated it has 0% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 109,750 shares. Blackrock owns 6.31 million shares. Mackenzie Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Oppenheimer & Communication stated it has 5,106 shares. D E Shaw And Incorporated stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 140,627 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Wellington Grp Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 616,479 shares. Moreover, Invesco Ltd has 0.03% invested in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) for 1.62 million shares.

Analysts await Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.16 earnings per share, down 0.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.17 per share. OC’s profit will be $125.94 million for 11.98 P/E if the $1.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Owens Corning for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 114.81% EPS growth.