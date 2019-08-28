Hussman Strategic Advisors Cut Stryker (SYK) Stake; Bank Of Nova Scotia Upped Kohls (KSS) Position

Bank Of Nova Scotia increased Kohls Corp (KSS) stake by 777.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bank Of Nova Scotia acquired 281,173 shares as Kohls Corp (KSS)’s stock declined 22.79%. The Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 317,336 shares with $21.82 million value, up from 36,163 last quarter. Kohls Corp now has $7.25B valuation. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $44.75. About 2.71M shares traded. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has declined 26.96% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 16/04/2018 – KOHL’S REPORTS BOOST IN AMOUNT OF NOTES & DEBS TO BE ACCEPTED I; 14/03/2018 – KOHLS CORP – MAKING A MULTI-YEAR INVESTMENT TO MIGRATE KOHL’S SYSTEMS AND APPLICATIONS TO CLOUD; 14/03/2018 – KOHL’S ANNOUNCES ENTERPRISE-WIDE COMMITMENT TO CLOUD COMPUTING; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s tops profit estimates but warns of slower sales growth ahead; 06/04/2018 – Virginia Court Limits Addback Exception in ‘Kohl’s’ Reissued Decision; 16/04/2018 – KSS BOOSTS NOTES, DEBS AMT TO BE ACCEPTED TO ~$500M FROM $300M; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP KSS.N QUARTERLY ADJUSTED SHR $0.64; 10/04/2018 – Kohl’s: Richard D. Schepp, Chief Administrative Officer, to Retire in October; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone, Toll Brothers and Kohl’s are among the major companies expected to release their latest figures before the opening bell; 16/04/2018 – Kohl’s Demonstrates Positive Social Impact in 2017 CSR Report

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc decreased Stryker Corp (SYK) stake by 66.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc sold 10,000 shares as Stryker Corp (SYK)’s stock rose 12.36%. The Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc holds 5,000 shares with $988,000 value, down from 15,000 last quarter. Stryker Corp now has $81.75 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $218.51. About 844,764 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 10/04/2018 – Stryker at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Medical Division of Stryker Corporation- T/Pump temperature therapy pump, Models TP700 and TP700C; 04/05/2018 – REG-Stryker to participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 27/04/2018 – Rob Portman: Portman Urges Senate Armed Services Committee to Continue Funding Stryker Vehicle Upgrade; 31/05/2018 – Entellus Medical Announces Multi-Center Clinical Study Publication Confirming Nasal Obstruction Symptom Improvement from LATERA; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- PCD Kit: Long 90, 13g Match-Ground w/ Bevel, Product Number: 0506-485-000; 07/03/2018 – Stryker’s Spine Division Receives FDA Clearance for 3D-Printed Tritanium TL Curved Posterior Lumbar Cage; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- Advanced Cement Mixing (ACM) Kit w/ Femoral Breakaway Nozzle & Prox. Med; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- Break-Away Femoral Nozzle, Product Number: 0206-512-000, UDI: (01; 03/04/2018 – Stryker: Viju Menon to Join as Group Pres, Global Quality and Ops, Effective April 30

Among 9 analysts covering Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Kohl’s has $82 highest and $4700 lowest target. $63.67’s average target is 42.28% above currents $44.75 stock price. Kohl’s had 19 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of KSS in report on Thursday, March 14 with “Sell” rating. UBS maintained Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) rating on Thursday, March 7. UBS has “Hold” rating and $76 target. Guggenheim maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 5 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight” on Thursday, May 23. UBS maintained Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) on Thursday, August 22 with “Neutral” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 22 by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Wednesday, March 6. The stock of Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has “Underweight” rating given on Thursday, August 22 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, May 22. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by UBS.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold KSS shares while 174 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 162.73 million shares or 5.48% less from 172.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waddell & Reed owns 5,394 shares. First Manhattan reported 0% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Hightower Advisors Ltd Co has 55,248 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Mackenzie Financial invested in 58,010 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Comerica Bank holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) for 33,807 shares. Amer Century Incorporated holds 0.07% or 1.08M shares. Yorktown Research has invested 0.09% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Strategic Advisors Llc holds 44,663 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company New York reported 25,874 shares. Cambridge Inv Research Inc owns 26,742 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.03% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Cumberland Prtnrs has invested 0.67% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Citadel Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Moreover, Mackay Shields Limited Co has 0.07% invested in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) for 135,366 shares. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership stated it has 4.14M shares or 0.11% of all its holdings.

Bank Of Nova Scotia decreased Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) stake by 92,417 shares to 47,307 valued at $3.28 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Freeport (NYSE:FCX) stake by 1.35 million shares and now owns 323,201 shares. Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr was reduced too.

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 41 investors sold SYK shares while 357 reduced holdings. only 113 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 265.08 million shares or 2.80% less from 272.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Destination Wealth reported 142,265 shares. Korea Investment owns 355,700 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Com reported 39,118 shares. Nelson Roberts Invest Advsr Limited Liability reported 140 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Clarkston Capital Prns Ltd Liability Co reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Private Harbour Invest & Counsel Limited Liability Com accumulated 8,144 shares or 1.67% of the stock. Dsm Capital Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 4,600 shares. Buckingham Cap Mgmt owns 34,399 shares for 1.33% of their portfolio. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Inc holds 3.68% or 63,140 shares in its portfolio. Advsr Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 0.07% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Eagle Ridge Inv, a Connecticut-based fund reported 47,291 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 3.8% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 1.26M shares. Lincoln Ltd Liability has 0.14% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Regent Management Ltd Llc reported 0.42% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). First Business Financial Ser Incorporated holds 0.15% or 4,275 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 12.43% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.69 per share. SYK’s profit will be $710.79M for 28.75 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.98 actual earnings per share reported by Stryker Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.04% negative EPS growth.

Among 12 analysts covering Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive. Stryker Corporation has $24000 highest and $19000 lowest target. $222.75’s average target is 1.94% above currents $218.51 stock price. Stryker Corporation had 24 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 11 by Credit Suisse. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Monday, March 11. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, July 26 report. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform”. As per Monday, March 18, the company rating was maintained by BTIG Research. Barclays Capital maintained Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) rating on Monday, April 15. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $211 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Friday, March 1. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 8 report. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of SYK in report on Friday, July 26 with “Overweight” rating.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $16,843 activity. $8,726 worth of stock was bought by Doliveux Roch on Wednesday, July 31.