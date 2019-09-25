Hussman Strategic Advisors Cut Holding in Hibbett Sports (HIBB) by $900,000; As Seagate Technology Plc (STX) Share Price Declined, Valueact Holdings LP Increased Holding

Valueact Holdings Lp increased its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (STX) by 6.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueact Holdings Lp bought 2.03M shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The hedge fund held 31.55M shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.49B, up from 29.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueact Holdings Lp who had been investing in Seagate Technology Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.03B market cap company. The stock increased 2.39% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $53.1. About 1.74 million shares traded. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 14.24% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.24% the S&P500.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Hibbett Sports Inc (HIBB) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $910,000, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc who had been investing in Hibbett Sports Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $393.14M market cap company. The stock increased 2.91% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $22.3. About 475,609 shares traded. Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) has declined 22.20% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.20% the S&P500. Some Historical HIBB News: 21/05/2018 – HIBBETT SPORTS INC HIBB.O : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $30 FROM $28; 01/05/2018 – Hibbett Sports Introduces New Mobile App Plus Chance To Win Free Sneakers For A Year; 03/04/2018 – Hibbett Sports Announces 2018 Sponsorship of MiLB Birmingham Barons; 16/03/2018 – HIBBETT SPORTS INC HIBB.O SEES FY 2019 SHR $1.65 TO $1.95; 16/03/2018 – Hibbett Sports Ended 4Q With $73.5M of Available Cash and Cash Equivalents; 09/05/2018 – Hibbett Sports Short-Interest Ratio Rises 35% to 13 Days; 05/04/2018 – Copper Rock Capital Partners Buys 4.7% of Hibbett Sports; 16/03/2018 – Hibbett Sports Comparable Store Sales Increased 1.6% in 4Q; 26/03/2018 – HIBBETT SPORTS SAYS AMOUNT OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IS $30 MLN, IS EFFECTIVE THROUGH APRIL 30, 2019 – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Driehaus Capital Management Buys 1.3% of Hibbett Sports

Analysts await Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $0.16 earnings per share, up 14.29% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.14 per share. HIBB’s profit will be $2.82M for 34.84 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Hibbett Sports, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -223.08% EPS growth.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $357.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jinkosolar Hldg Co Ltd (NYSE:JKS) by 25,000 shares to 75,000 shares, valued at $1.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 9,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 14 investors sold HIBB shares while 52 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 23.03 million shares or 2.35% more from 22.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0% in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) or 14,346 shares. Franklin Resources holds 291,130 shares. Alberta Inv invested in 26,100 shares or 0% of the stock. Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB). Quantbot Technology Lp reported 19,648 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur accumulated 7,583 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Co invested in 0.02% or 132,400 shares. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) for 29,955 shares. 13,704 were accumulated by Utd Ser Automobile Association. Swiss Financial Bank has 33,500 shares. Dimensional Fund LP stated it has 1.55 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Euclidean Technologies Mngmt Limited Company has 1.08% invested in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB). Pnc Gru has invested 0% in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 2,600 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ameriprise Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB).

Since September 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $97,020 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.16, from 0.8 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 43 investors sold STX shares while 147 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 219.08 million shares or 4.93% less from 230.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Qci Asset Inc New York reported 191 shares stake. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.06% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Virtu Financial Ltd Co has invested 0.02% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Kentucky Retirement holds 11,732 shares. Bridges Invest Incorporated stated it has 0.02% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). 500 are owned by Iat Reinsurance Comm. Mirae Asset Invs Limited, Korea-based fund reported 21,009 shares. Oppenheimer & Incorporated holds 0.01% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) or 10,871 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Hldgs Ltd reported 0.06% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). The Ohio-based Victory Capital Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Susquehanna Intll Llp reported 4,462 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) for 243,037 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt reported 4,594 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gru (Ca) has 0.05% invested in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Valueact LP reported 15.52% stake.

Valueact Holdings Lp, which manages about $15.75 billion and $9.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arcosa Inc by 1.50 million shares to 4.24M shares, valued at $159.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS) by 1.50M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.71M shares, and cut its stake in Bausch Health Cos Inc.