Hussman Strategic Advisors Continues to Hold Stake in Canadian Solar (CSIQ); Allstate Stake in General Mls (GIS) Increased by $867,357 as Share Price Rose

Allstate Corp increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 191.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allstate Corp bought 17,007 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,883 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34M, up from 8,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allstate Corp who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.29B market cap company. It closed at $53.64 lastly. It is down 23.23% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – NOW ESTIMATES CURRENCY TRANSLATION WILL BE A 3 CENT BENEFIT TO FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN LINE WITH LAST YEAR, WHICH IS UNCHANGED FROM PREVIOUS GUIDANCE; 24/04/2018 – BLUE BUFFALO PET/GENERAL MILLS TO BECOME EFFECTIVE TODAY:NASDAQ; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: To Operate Blue Buffalo Under Newly Formed Pet Operating Segment; 19/03/2018 – General Mills Receives Antitrust Clearance for Blue Buffalo Acquisition; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Time Warner, Exits General Mills; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Proposed Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes in Connection with Pending Acquisition of Blue Buffa; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF SR UNSECURED NOTES; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Becomes Latest Victim of Higher Input Costs

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc increased its stake in Canadian Solar Inc (CSIQ) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.16% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 125,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33 million, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc who had been investing in Canadian Solar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $20.6. About 175,067 shares traded. Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) has risen 8.44% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CSIQ News: 03/04/2018 – Canadian Solar Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Canadian Solar 1Q Net $43.4M; 12/03/2018 – Canadian Solar Launches New Business Unit to Deliver Operations & Maintenance Services at Solar Asset Management and O&M Confer; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR – UTILITY-SCALE SOLAR POWER PLANTS IN OPERATION PORTFOLIO AT APRIL 30 WAS ABOUT 948 MWP, ESTIMATED TOTAL RESALE VALUE OF ABOUT $1.1 BLN; 11/04/2018 – Canadian Solar Dedicates Its US Regional Headquarters Office in Walnut Creek, California; 16/03/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR INC CSIQ.O : UBS STARTS WITH SELL ; TARGET PRICE $15; 13/03/2018 – Canadian Solar Completes Sale of 235 Megawatt California Solar Portfolio to Korea Electric Power Corporation; 27/04/2018 – Canadian Solar Partners with Global Investment Holdings to Develop and Provide Services for up to 300 MWp Solar Projects in EMEA; 13/03/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR – KEPCO PARTNERED WITH CORPORATE PARTNERSHIP FUND, KOREAN PRIVATE EQUITY FUND ALSO KNOWN AS COPA FUND, TO MAKE DEAL; 16/05/2018 – Canadian Solar 1Q Rev $1.42B

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.11B and $409.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gray Television Inc (NYSE:GTN) by 22,000 shares to 78,000 shares, valued at $1.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,000 shares, and cut its stake in Covanta Hldg Corp (NYSE:CVA).

Allstate Corp, which manages about $3.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 3,907 shares to 13,649 shares, valued at $3.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K) by 7,663 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,779 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regent Inv Management reported 25,860 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Indiana & Inv Mngmt reported 6,067 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Lc Tn has 279,288 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Company invested 0.17% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Ltd holds 0.06% or 25,126 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Com owns 5,400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc reported 7,126 shares stake. Texas-based Oxbow Advisors has invested 0.05% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Invesco Ltd invested in 0.31% or 17.90 million shares. Johnson Financial Gp has 0.1% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). 11,232 were accumulated by Perigon Wealth Management Limited Co. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 5,260 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Nuwave Invest Management stated it has 0.01% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Stonebridge accumulated 5,775 shares. Ally Fincl Inc reported 23,000 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $347,376 activity.