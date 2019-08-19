Hussman Strategic Advisors Boosted Its Tableau Software (DATA) Stake by $635,000; Manor Road Capital Partners Has Boosted Position in Tempur Sealy Intl (Call) (TPX) by $94.05 Million as Shares Rose

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (Call) (TPX) by 660% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc bought 1.65M shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 1.90M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $109.57M, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $74.67. About 1.37M shares traded or 72.22% up from the average. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Tempur Sealy; 10/04/2018 – Furniture Manufacturers: Global Industry Report 2018 with lndividual Analysis on the Top 500 Companies Including Tempur Sealy International, Hanssem, and Kokuyo Furniture – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $450.0M TO $500M, EST. $465.4M; 14/05/2018 – Iconiq Adds Lam Research, Exits Tempur Sealy: 13F; 26/03/2018 – Tempur Sealy Enters Into Agreement With H Partners Group Agreeing to Nominate Arik Ruchim to Board; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY SAYS REAFFIRMED ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 20/03/2018 S&PGR Affirms Tempur Sealy Intl Rtg, Otlk Remains Negative; 04/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 11; 21/04/2018 – DJ Tempur Sealy International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPX)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc increased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55M, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.80 billion market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 17/04/2018 – Tableau Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $404.00M and $573.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 1.90M shares to 1.85M shares, valued at $44.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 40,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,000 shares, and cut its stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD).

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.11B and $409.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) by 15,000 shares to 36,700 shares, valued at $1.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,000 shares, and cut its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM).

