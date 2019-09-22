Hussman Strategic Advisors Boosted Its Stake in Jinkosolar Hldg Co LTD (JKS) by $525,000 as Valuation Rose; Sg Americas Securities Has Trimmed Position in Yy Sponsored Ads A (YY) by $1.92 Million

Sg Americas Securities Llc decreased its stake in Yy Inc Sponsored Ads A (YY) by 81.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Americas Securities Llc sold 27,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 6,226 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $434,000, down from 33,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Americas Securities Llc who had been investing in Yy Inc Sponsored Ads A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $63.23. About 1.11 million shares traded or 7.45% up from the average. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc increased its stake in Jinkosolar Hldg Co Ltd (JKS) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.14% . The institutional investor held 75,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.63M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc who had been investing in Jinkosolar Hldg Co Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $896.55 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $20.37. About 709,974 shares traded. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) has risen 45.65% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.65% the S&P500. Some Historical JKS News: 22/03/2018 – JinkoSolar Sees 2018 Total Solar Module Shipments 11.5 Gw to 12 Gw; 30/05/2018 – JinkoSolar Receives PID Certification from TUV Nord for Entire Portfolio of PV Modules; 03/04/2018 – JinkoSolar Named Energy Yield Simulation Winner – Polycrystalline Group at 4th TUV Rheinland All Quality Matters Solar Congress; 16/03/2018 – JINKOSOLAR HOLDING CO LTD JKS.N : UBS STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $26; 27/03/2018 – CORRECT: JINKOSOLAR FACTORY INCENTIVES STILL NEED STATE OK; 22/03/2018 – JinkoSolar 4Q Rev $976.4M; 22/03/2018 – JinkoSolar 4Q Earnings Per ADS 12 Cents; 17/04/2018 – JinkoSolar Extends Credit Limit with HSBC; 22/03/2018 – JinkoSolar Holding 4Q Rev $976.4M; 22/03/2018 – JINKOSOLAR HOLDING CO – AS OF DEC 31, 2017, ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLES DUE FROM THIRD PARTIES WERE RMB4.50 BLN COMPARED WITH RMB4.75 BLN AS OF DEC 31, 2016

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.11B and $357.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 5,500 shares to 15,000 shares, valued at $2.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) by 2,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,000 shares, and cut its stake in Fireeye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE).

Sg Americas Securities Llc, which manages about $14.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Woodward Inc Com (NASDAQ:WWD) by 10,874 shares to 19,463 shares, valued at $2.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weyerhaeuser Co Com (NYSE:WY) by 74,056 shares in the quarter, for a total of 114,629 shares, and has risen its stake in Spirit Rlty Cap Inc New Com New.

Analysts await YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) to report earnings on November, 11. They expect $0.73 EPS, down 58.52% or $1.03 from last year’s $1.76 per share. YY’s profit will be $59.02M for 21.65 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual EPS reported by YY Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.67% negative EPS growth.

