Hussman Strategic Advisors Boosted Its Stake in Canadian Solar (CSIQ) by $900,000; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shareholder Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management Cut Its Stake by $406,080

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc increased its stake in Canadian Solar Inc (CSIQ) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.34% . The institutional investor held 125,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33M, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc who had been investing in Canadian Solar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.43% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $21.11. About 169,977 shares traded. Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) has risen 62.13% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.13% the S&P500. Some Historical CSIQ News: 16/04/2018 – Canadian Solar Sells 80.6-Megawatt Brazil Project to Gas Natural; 14/05/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR TO DEVELOP AN 8 MWP SOLAR PV PROJECT IN GANGWON; 10/04/2018 – Canadian Solar Awarded 364 MWp Solar Projects in Brazil; 15/05/2018 – Canadian Solar Commissions a 35MWp Open Access Solar Project in India; 12/03/2018 – Canadian Solar Launches New Business Unit to Deliver Ops & Maintenance Services at Solar Asset Management and O&M Conference in San Francisco; 16/03/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR INC CSIQ.O : UBS STARTS WITH SELL ; TARGET PRICE $15; 15/05/2018 – Recurrent Energy Secures Financing and Tax Equity Investment for North Carolina Project from Prudential Capital Group and U.S. Bank; 15/05/2018 – Park West Asset Management Buys 3.3% Position in Canadian Solar; 27/04/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR – CO WILL PROVIDE ENGINEERING, PROCUREMENT AND CONSTRUCTION AND OPERATIONS AND MAINTENANCE SERVICES TO THE SOLAR POWER PROJECTS; 02/04/2018 – Canadian Solar Wins Project Bond of the Year Award by Environmental Finance

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 10.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management sold 5,076 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 45,452 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.67 million, down from 50,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $293.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $69.46. About 3.77M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 11/04/2018 – EXXON LNG VP EMMA COCHRANE SAYS EXPECTS TO START PRODUCTION AT ITS TERMINAL IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA IN BEGINNING OF MAY; 24/05/2018 – Kevin Crowley: Exclusive interview — Exxon CEO defends $200bn, 7-year investment plan while rest of Big Oil pulls back from; 07/05/2018 – DNB Global Indeks Adds Chevron, Exits Harris, Cuts Exxon; 04/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY CRUDE UNIT MAY BE SHUT 1-2 WKS FOR REPAIRS AFTER FIRE; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SAYS UP TO 4 WELLS PLANNED IN 2018 – 2019 IN BRAZIL; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE SLATE OF 10 BOARD NOMINEES AT ANNUAL MEETING IN DALLAS; 23/04/2018 – EXXON BILLINGS MONTANA HYDROCRACKER RESTART PUSHED BACK TILL FIRST WEEK OF MAY; 29/03/2018 – A U.S. District Judge called Exxon’s allegations that New York and Massachusetts’ attorneys general were pursuing probes in order to violate its constitutional rights “implausible.”; 28/03/2018 – ExxonMobil to Release 2017 Financial and Operating Review; 12/04/2018 – Devika Krishna Kumar: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management, which manages about $332.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Duke Energy Corp New Com New (NYSE:DUK) by 6,890 shares to 12,245 shares, valued at $1.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amex Energy Select Index (XLE) by 40,990 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,050 shares, and has risen its stake in Intl Business Machines (NYSE:IBM).

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.11B and $409.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carters Inc (NYSE:CRI) by 20,000 shares to 20,700 shares, valued at $2.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Flowers Foods Inc (NYSE:FLO) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,000 shares, and cut its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN).