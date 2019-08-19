Hussman Strategic Advisors Boosted Its Royal Gold (RGLD) Position by $1.35 Million; Market Valuation Rose; First American Bank Has Raised Its Position in Spirit Aerosystems Hold (SPR) by $681,499 as Stock Declined

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc increased its stake in Royal Gold Inc (RGLD) by 150% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.52% . The institutional investor held 25,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc who had been investing in Royal Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $122.46. About 71,259 shares traded. Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) has risen 35.85% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RGLD News: 28/03/2018 – ROYAL GOLD INC RGLD.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $102 FROM $100; 20/03/2018 Royal Gold Announces Second Quarter Dividend; 27/03/2018 – Royal Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD – EVALUATING CARRYING VALUE OF 0.78% TO 5.45% SLIDING-SCALE NSR GOLD ROYALTY & 1.09% NSR COPPER ROYALTY ON BARRICK’S PASCUA-LAMA PROJECT; 29/05/2018 – Royal Gold Access Event Scheduled By National Bank Financial; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD SAYS SOME DELIVERIES WILL BE DEFERRED TO LATER DATE

First American Bank increased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hold (SPR) by 40.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First American Bank bought 7,489 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.05% . The institutional investor held 26,153 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.39 million, up from 18,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First American Bank who had been investing in Spirit Aerosystems Hold for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $74.08. About 26,440 shares traded. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 15.44% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 25/04/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS ANNOUNCES 20% INCREASE TO QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO SEES DEFENSE SALES GROWING TO 10-15% FROM 5% TODAY; 22/05/2018 – IG ANALYSIS: Spirit AeroSystems, US Bank Pay Minimal Concessions; 02/05/2018 – SPR IS RUNNING ABOUT 5 BOEING 737 FRAMES BEHIND SCHEDULE; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS CFO SANJAY KAPOOR COMMENTS ON WEBCAST; 27/04/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Stockholders Vote in Favor of Shareholder Proposal to Lower Special Meeting Threshold to 10%; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems 1Q Rev $1.74B; 05/04/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems and Wichita State University Announce Collaboration Agreement; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS BOOSTS DIV 20%; 19/03/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS INC SPR.N : VERTICAL RESEARCH RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.11B and $409.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 65,000 shares to 1,600 shares, valued at $83,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,100 shares, and cut its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (NASDAQ:STX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold RGLD shares while 80 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 50.70 million shares or 2.26% less from 51.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 9,400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Edgestream Ptnrs Limited Partnership invested 0.61% of its portfolio in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Fmr stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) for 9,506 shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 11,353 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Co owns 1,154 shares. Confluence Invest Limited Liability Company owns 2,869 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Granite Prtnrs Ltd Liability owns 15,108 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Royal State Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) for 128,615 shares. Quantitative Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 11,400 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Aperio Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability has invested 0.07% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). 5,300 are held by Midas Mngmt. First Eagle Investment Management Limited Liability Com invested in 3.17 million shares. Gsa Prtn Llp accumulated 2,425 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 4,808 shares.

First American Bank, which manages about $1.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baird by 61,896 shares to 249,632 shares, valued at $2.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 21,105 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 145,036 shares, and cut its stake in United Health Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold SPR shares while 94 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 95.94 million shares or 2.22% less from 98.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Assocs Md owns 6.61M shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. National Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 35,898 shares. Blackrock has invested 0.03% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Allsquare Wealth Lc invested in 0.01% or 182 shares. Mufg Americas Holdings holds 0% or 284 shares. Tower Rech Limited Liability (Trc) owns 3,247 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Lc owns 0.01% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 602 shares. Utd Automobile Association has invested 0.15% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited reported 23,904 shares stake. Prescott Group Capital Management owns 21,500 shares. Washington-based Cornerstone has invested 0% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Captrust Fincl reported 0% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Factory Mutual Insurance holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 271,100 shares. Fjarde Ap invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Connor Clark Lunn Invest Limited has 0.03% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 44,200 shares.

