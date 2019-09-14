Hussman Strategic Advisors Boosted Its Quanta Svcs (PWR) Holding; Fomento Economico Mexicano S (FMX) Stock Value Declined While Gfs Advisors Trimmed Stake

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc increased its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (PWR) by 120% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc bought 60,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.40% . The institutional investor held 110,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.20 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc who had been investing in Quanta Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $38.11. About 1.48M shares traded or 12.74% up from the average. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has risen 12.44% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 Rev $9.95B-$10.55B; 26/03/2018 – QUANTA 4Q NET INCOME NT$3.6B, EST. NT$4.88B; 29/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q Adj EPS 40c; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q Rev $2.42B; 25/04/2018 – Quanta Successfully Completes Pilot Treatments in France; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Inova Diagnostics Incorporated- QUANTA-Lyser 240 IFA, Part #GS0242. The instrument is a fully automated, high-throughput,; 09/03/2018 QUANTA COMPUTER 2382.TW SAYS FEB SALES DOWN 13.3 PCT Y/Y; 25/04/2018 – Asetek: Asetek Receives confirmation of HPC award from Quanta Computer; 22/04/2018 – DJ Quanta Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PWR)

Gfs Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano S (FMX) by 98.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gfs Advisors Llc sold 227,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.11% . The institutional investor held 4,050 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $392,000, down from 231,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gfs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fomento Economico Mexicano S for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $167.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $93.61. About 479,817 shares traded or 60.88% up from the average. Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) has declined 7.38% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FMX News: 26/04/2018 – FEMSA CEO EDUARDO PADILLA SPEAKS IN 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 26/04/2018 – Fomento Economico 1Q 11.6% Income From Ops Growth at FEMSA Comercio’s Health Division; 30/05/2018 – FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO SAYS CO RE-APPOINTED ANJU TIMBLO AS MANAGING DIRECTOR & CEO; 16/03/2018 – FEMSA Shareholders Approved Ps. 9,221 Million Dividend; 23/03/2018 – This Mexican City Is So Dangerous That Coke Femsa Is Pulling Out; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Emerging Markets Cuts Tencent, Buys More Femsa; 30/05/2018 – FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 7.5 RUPEES PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Fomento Economico 1Q 22.5% Income From Ops Growth at FEMSA Comercio’s Retail Division; 26/04/2018 – MEXICO’S FEMSA FMSAUBD.MX REPORTS FIRST-QUARTER REVENUE OF 115.34 BILLION PESOS; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA EXPERIMENTS W/ FINTECH INITIATIVE TO BOOST E-COMMERCE:CEO

Analysts await Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 65.28% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.72 per share. FMX’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 19.67 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.12% EPS growth.

Gfs Advisors Llc, which manages about $755.79 million and $351.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 26,400 shares to 190,962 shares, valued at $9.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 51,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,500 shares, and has risen its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $357.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Entergy Corp New (NYSE:ETR) by 15,000 shares to 1,000 shares, valued at $103,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tetra Tech Inc New (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 35,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,000 shares, and cut its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN).

