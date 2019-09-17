Hussman Strategic Advisors Boosted Hca Healthcare (HCA) Position By $1.27 Million; Eagle Capital Management Has Lifted Its Comcast (CMCSA) Holding

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc increased Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) stake by 88.68% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc acquired 9,400 shares as Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA)’s stock rose 7.59%. The Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc holds 20,000 shares with $2.70M value, up from 10,600 last quarter. Hca Healthcare Inc now has $42.62 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.06% or $3.95 during the last trading session, reaching $125. About 1.40M shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named President of HCA’s Far West Division; 27/05/2018 – Mediclinic CEO says not actively considering bid for Spire; bid speculation intensifies – report; 21/03/2018 – HCA Healthcare: Current Far West Division Pres Bryan Rogers to Retire; 20/03/2018 – Ravi Chari Appointed President of HCA’s West Florida Division; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE STILL SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $8.45B TO $8.75B; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named President of HCA’s Far West Division; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Sees 2018 EPS $8.50-EPS $9; 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE SAYS UNIT ENTERED INTO JOINDER AGREEMENT TO REFINANCE SENIOR SECURED TERM B-8 LOAN MATURING ON FEB 15, 2024, OTHERS – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – HCA Annual Shareholders Meeting

Eagle Capital Management Llc increased Comcast Corp (CMCSA) stake by 1.2% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Eagle Capital Management Llc acquired 397,587 shares as Comcast Corp (CMCSA)’s stock declined 0.58%. The Eagle Capital Management Llc holds 33.44 million shares with $1.41B value, up from 33.05M last quarter. Comcast Corp now has $212.12B valuation. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $46.67. About 7.92M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 21/04/2018 – 19 California Schools & Community Centers to Receive Volunteer Makeovers as Part of 17th Annual “Comcast Cares Day”; 25/04/2018 – Comcast: Sky Hldrs to Keep FY2018 Final Div Up to 21.8p; 07/05/2018 – Fred Katayama: Exclusive: Comcast prepares to crash the party between Disney-Fox with an all-cash bid; 25/04/2018 – Comcast piles pressure on Fox with Sky bid; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST AND NETFLIX EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO PROVIDE COMCAST ABILITY TO INCLUDE NETFLIX SUBSCRIPTION IN NEW, EXISTING XFINITY PACKAGES; 25/04/2018 – Revenue for Comcast’s NBCUniversal totaled $9.53 billion, bolstered by coverage of the 2018 Winter Olympics and the Superbowl; 09/05/2018 – FOX: UK REVIEW OF COMCAST BID FOR SKY CCOULD TAKE MONTHS; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Pursues Sky While Assessing Bigger Move for Fox Assets — 5th Update; 12/03/2018 – Comcast Business VoiceEdge™ Adds Award-Winning One-Click Audio Conferencing App; 30/05/2018 – Fox Sets Date for Disney Vote, Putting Pressure on Comcast

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc decreased Fireeye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) stake by 50,000 shares to 50,000 valued at $740,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) stake by 27,800 shares and now owns 50,000 shares. Entergy Corp New (NYSE:ETR) was reduced too.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $31,024 activity. Elcan Patricia F also bought $31,024 worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) on Tuesday, August 6.

Among 3 analysts covering HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. HCA Healthcare Inc has $181 highest and $13700 lowest target. $152.50’s average target is 22.00% above currents $125 stock price. HCA Healthcare Inc had 10 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 17. As per Friday, September 6, the company rating was upgraded by Bank of America. UBS maintained HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold HCA shares while 211 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 233.42 million shares or 0.46% less from 234.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 5,647 shares. Savings Bank Of America De reported 435,723 shares stake. Jennison Assoc Lc holds 0% or 17,781 shares in its portfolio. Nordea Inv Mgmt accumulated 471,279 shares. State Street reported 11.95M shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Tompkins Fincl Corporation holds 0.01% or 308 shares. Rothschild Inv Corp Il owns 28,355 shares. Parkside Financial Bank stated it has 0.01% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Pggm Invests stated it has 0.33% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Moreover, Paradigm Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Massachusetts Finance Svcs Ma has invested 0.11% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 3,441 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) reported 2,952 shares. 117 were reported by Covington Capital. Fishman Jay A Limited Mi, a Michigan-based fund reported 2,450 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold CMCSA shares while 464 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 505 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.63 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Court Place Limited Liability Company invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Twin Mgmt holds 0.75% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 254,925 shares. Profund Ltd Liability holds 0.84% or 417,806 shares in its portfolio. Curbstone Financial Mgmt holds 32,276 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Camarda Advsr Ltd Liability Corp reported 3,549 shares stake. 207,000 are held by . Cullinan Assocs, Kentucky-based fund reported 219,815 shares. Primecap Ca has 1.69 million shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services owns 0.13% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 11,188 shares. 6,232 are held by Gemmer Asset Limited Company. Harber Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 376,651 shares. 489,448 were accumulated by Cumberland Partners. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Aus holds 0.27% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 649,156 shares. The Texas-based Fayez Sarofim And has invested 1.68% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Rockshelter Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 130,210 shares or 1.89% of its portfolio.

Among 9 analysts covering Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Comcast has $52 highest and $44 lowest target. $48.89’s average target is 4.76% above currents $46.67 stock price. Comcast had 18 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was initiated on Wednesday, June 19 by Macquarie Research. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, April 12 by Nomura. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 25 by Credit Suisse. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 27 by Wells Fargo. The company was maintained on Friday, April 26 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Friday, April 26. Raymond James maintained Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) rating on Monday, April 29. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $4800 target. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $5100 target in Friday, July 26 report. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, April 9 by Macquarie Research. Morgan Stanley maintained Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) on Friday, April 26 with “Overweight” rating.

