Hussman Strategic Advisors Boosted Biogen (BIIB) Stake; Scotia Capital Has Cut Its Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Holding

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc increased Biogen Inc (BIIB) stake by 33.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc acquired 2,500 shares as Biogen Inc (BIIB)'s stock declined 28.29%. The Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc holds 10,000 shares with $2.36 million value, up from 7,500 last quarter. Biogen Inc now has $43.73B valuation. The stock decreased 0.46% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $237.11. About 768,806 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 18.33% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.76% the S&P500.

Scotia Capital Inc decreased Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) stake by 44.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Scotia Capital Inc analyzed 58,230 shares as Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ)'s stock rose 8.86%. The Scotia Capital Inc holds 73,818 shares with $3.68 million value, down from 132,048 last quarter. Mondelez Intl Inc now has $79.02B valuation. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $54.86. About 3.80 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $27.21 million activity. The insider DENNER ALEXANDER J bought 62,800 shares worth $20.57 million.

Among 19 analysts covering Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 32% are positive. Biogen Inc had 40 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) earned “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, March 26. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Monday, March 4. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, May 9 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright on Monday, March 25. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by Nomura. The rating was downgraded by Canaccord Genuity to “Hold” on Thursday, March 21. The stock has “Hold” rating by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, March 21. The stock of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of BIIB in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Liability Company owns 1,258 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Com invested in 48,900 shares. Moreover, Silvercrest Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). West Oak Capital Limited Com owns 4,792 shares. Swiss Bancorporation has 0.17% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 672,599 shares. Stephens Inc Ar accumulated 17,981 shares. Hudock Group Inc Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). 232 were reported by First Manhattan. Stoneridge Investment Prtn Limited Liability accumulated 1.12% or 16,159 shares. Natixis reported 0.4% stake. Intrust State Bank Na owns 2,294 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Missouri-based Atwood Palmer has invested 0.02% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Roberts Glore Il has invested 0.37% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Tobam accumulated 49,661 shares. Global Endowment Mngmt L P, North Carolina-based fund reported 1,090 shares.

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "biogen Earnings: BIIB Stock Surges on Big Q2 Earnings Beat – Nasdaq" on July 23, 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Plancorp Ltd Co reported 8,541 shares stake. Wellington Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 18.27M shares. Davenport And Company Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 1.25% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 66,728 shares. Manufacturers Life The accumulated 4.30 million shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Limited Liability Co stated it has 12,903 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Ent Services Corporation invested 0.02% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Boyar Asset Mngmt Inc holds 70,560 shares or 2.65% of its portfolio. First Personal Fincl Svcs stated it has 11,901 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Qci Asset Management Inc New York owns 724 shares. Kwmg Ltd Company accumulated 683 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Security Natl Tru has invested 0.03% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Bath Savings accumulated 0.12% or 10,942 shares. 35,964 were reported by Perkins Coie Trust. Johnson Financial Gru accumulated 0.26% or 58,124 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.90 million activity. 10,945 shares valued at $501,938 were sold by Gruber Vinzenz P. on Friday, February 1. The insider Pleuhs Gerhard W. sold $1.40M.