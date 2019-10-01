Husky Energy Inc. (HSE) EPS Estimated At $0.28; Quantum Capital Management Raised By $1.22 Million Its Intricon (IIN) Position

Quantum Capital Management increased Intricon Corp (IIN) stake by 135.69% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Quantum Capital Management acquired 53,211 shares as Intricon Corp (IIN)’s stock declined 21.83%. The Quantum Capital Management holds 92,427 shares with $2.16 million value, up from 39,216 last quarter. Intricon Corp now has $173.81 million valuation. The stock increased 1.93% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $19.82. About 15,619 shares traded. IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN) has declined 67.84% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.84% the S&P500. Some Historical IIN News: 16/03/2018 – IntriCon Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – lntriCon Present at the 19th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Conference; 07/05/2018 – INTRICON CORP – ANTICIPATE 2018 SECOND-QUARTER NET SALES, TO RANGE BETWEEN $25.5 MLN AND $26.5 MLN; 09/04/2018 – IntriCon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – IntriCon Presenting at Conference May 24; 21/04/2018 – DJ IntriCon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IIN); 23/05/2018 – IntriCon Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – IntriCon 1Q EPS 10c; 21/05/2018 – IntriCon Present at the 19th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Conference; 13/03/2018 IntriCon Expands U.S. Manufacturing Footprint to Meet Rising Demand of Medical Business

Analysts expect Husky Energy Inc. (TSE:HSE) to report $0.28 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.29 EPS change or 50.88% from last quarter’s $0.57 EPS. T_HSE’s profit would be $281.45M giving it 8.30 P/E if the $0.28 EPS is correct. After having $0.36 EPS previously, Husky Energy Inc.’s analysts see -22.22% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.3. About 172,961 shares traded. Husky Energy Inc. (TSE:HSE) has 0.00% since October 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Husky Energy Inc. (TSE:HSE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Husky Energy Inc. (TSE:HSE) At Risk Of Cutting Its Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on September 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These Factors Make Husky Energy Inc. (TSE:HSE) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Husky Energy Inc. (TSE:HSE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Husky Energy Inc. (TSE:HSE) Creating Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Some Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) Shareholders Have Copped A Big 63% Share Price Drop – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Husky Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. The company has market cap of $9.35 billion. It operates through two divisions, Upstream and Downstream. It has a 6.69 P/E ratio. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of natural gas and crude oil; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

More notable recent IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) Share Price Has Gained 235%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on September 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “IntriCon Announces Appointment of Craig Sandbulte as Vice President of Quality and Regulatory Affairs; Succeeds Greg Gruenhagen Upon Retirement – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Deutsche Bank Joins JPMorgan’s Blockchain Network – Nasdaq” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “IntriCon Reports First Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:IIN – GlobeNewswire” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “IntriCon Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:IIN – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 13 investors sold IIN shares while 17 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 6.26 million shares or 3.06% more from 6.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Mercantile Tru has 3,266 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Citigroup holds 0% or 2,492 shares in its portfolio. Boston Partners has 0% invested in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN) for 26,915 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 880 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru has invested 0.16% in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN). Mairs Power has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN). Vanguard Group Inc reported 420,572 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN) for 4,029 shares. Millennium Mgmt Llc has invested 0% in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN). Aqr Capital Lc reported 0% stake. The California-based California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0% in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN). 389,795 were reported by Endurant Capital Mngmt L P. Teton Advsr owns 156,679 shares. 6,791 were reported by Barclays Public Ltd. Geode Cap Ltd Liability Co reported 0% of its portfolio in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN).