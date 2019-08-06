Huron Consulting Group Inc. (HURN) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

We are comparing Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) and its rivals on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Management Services companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.5% of Huron Consulting Group Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.19% of all Management Services’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Huron Consulting Group Inc. has 2.3% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 7.07% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Huron Consulting Group Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huron Consulting Group Inc. 0.00% 3.80% 1.90% Industry Average 5.24% 15.38% 6.73%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Huron Consulting Group Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Huron Consulting Group Inc. N/A 50 60.91 Industry Average 52.57M 1.00B 39.41

Huron Consulting Group Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently higher P/E ratio Huron Consulting Group Inc. is more expensive than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Huron Consulting Group Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Huron Consulting Group Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.25 2.14 2.74

Huron Consulting Group Inc. presently has an average price target of $58.5, suggesting a potential upside of 3.01%. As a group, Management Services companies have a potential upside of 16.13%. The analysts’ view based on the data given earlier is that Huron Consulting Group Inc. is looking more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Huron Consulting Group Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Huron Consulting Group Inc. 10.85% 20.14% 24.56% 28.22% 39.52% 18.83% Industry Average 3.85% 11.64% 13.33% 33.31% 33.50% 30.65%

For the past year Huron Consulting Group Inc. has weaker performance than Huron Consulting Group Inc.’s peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Huron Consulting Group Inc. are 0.6 and 0.6. Competitively, Huron Consulting Group Inc.’s rivals have 1.74 and 1.74 for Current and Quick Ratio. Huron Consulting Group Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Huron Consulting Group Inc.

Volatility and Risk

Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a beta of -0.07 and its 107.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Huron Consulting Group Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 0.76 which is 24.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Huron Consulting Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Huron Consulting Group Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 4 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

Huron Consulting Group Inc., a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through the Healthcare, Education and Life Sciences, and Business Advisory segments. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services from strategy setting through implementation in the areas of organizational and resource alignment, clinical transformation, financial and operational performance, patient and caregiver engagement, and technology implementation and optimization to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups. The Education and Life Sciences segment offers consulting and technology solutions related to business and technology strategy, financial management, operational and organizational effectiveness, research administration, and regulatory compliance to higher education, academic medical center, pharmaceutical and medical device, biotechnology, and research industries. The Business Advisory segment provides enterprise performance management, enterprise resource planning, business intelligence and analytics, customer relationship management, and data management services; and capital advisory, transaction advisory, operational improvement, restructuring and turnaround, valuation, and dispute advisory services. The company serves healthcare, education, pharmaceutical and medical device, financial services, energy and utilities, retail, aerospace, automotive, technology, telecommunications, consumer products, governmental, metals and mining, engineering and construction, hospitality and gaming, logistics, and manufacturing industries. Huron Consulting Group Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.