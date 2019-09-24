Huron Consulting Group (HURN) Stock Price Rose While Segall Bryant & Hamill Has Raised by $1.47 Million Its Stake; Taconic Capital Advisors LP Has Raised United Technologies (UTX) Holding by $5.20 Million

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 61.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp bought 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 105,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.67 million, up from 65,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $135.67. About 2.60M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES MORE RESTRUCTURING AT COMPANY THIS YR TO CUT COSTS; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell more than 2 percent; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Net $1.3B; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO EXPECTS COST SYNERGIES FROM TIE-UP OF SUPPLIERS UNITED TECH AND ROCKWELL COLLINS UTX.N COL.N , OTHERWISE WOULD OPPOSE IT; 04/05/2018 – Activist Third Point Pushes for Breakup of United Technologies; 20/03/2018 – COLUMN-Commentary: Xi’s unlimited term raises risks for Silicon Valley; 24/04/2018 – UTX CEO: $50M ONE-TIME PRATT COSTS IN 1Q RELATED TO SEAL ISSUE; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING ADDED UTX IN 1Q: 13F; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO REITERATES SUPPORT FOR FAIR GLOBAL TRADE, DECLINES COMMENT ON POSSIBLE U.S. STEEL/ALUMINUM TARIFFS; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS ENGINE MAKERS ARE AN AREA TO WATCH, BUT NO IMMEDIATE CONCERN; GE GE.N DOING WELL ON 737 MAX, 777X

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc increased its stake in Huron Consulting Group Inc (HURN) by 29.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc bought 29,484 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.56% . The hedge fund held 130,744 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.59M, up from 101,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc who had been investing in Huron Consulting Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $61.84. About 58,877 shares traded. Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) has risen 39.52% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.52% the S&P500. Some Historical HURN News: 01/05/2018 – HURON CONSULTING 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 19C, EST. 48C; 15/05/2018 – Polar Asset Management Partners Buys 1% of Huron Consulting; 14/05/2018 – Huron Consulting at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark Today; 01/05/2018 – Huron Consulting 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 01/05/2018 – Huron Consulting 1Q Rev $193.7M; 01/05/2018 – Huron Consulting Sees FY EPS $1.05-EPS $1.35; 02/04/2018 – Press Ganey Announces New Leadership Model to Support the Transformational Journey; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Exits Huron Consulting; 01/05/2018 – HURON CONSULTING 1Q REV. $193.7M, EST. $181.5M; 29/03/2018 – HURON CONSULTING GROUP-AMENDED INCREASES ALLOWABLE AMOUNT OF INCREASES TO REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT/NEW/ADDITIONAL TERM LOANS FROM $100 MLN TO $150 MLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $11.01B and $1.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stars Group Inc by 40,000 shares to 1.56 million shares, valued at $26.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arconic Inc by 300,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 225,000 shares, and cut its stake in Fox Corp.

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc, which manages about $9.47 billion and $6.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1,895 shares to 66,816 shares, valued at $13.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avalara Inc by 43,242 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,372 shares, and cut its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY).