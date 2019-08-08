Hurco Companies Inc. (HURC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mesa Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Hurco Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) and Mesa Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB). The two are both Scientific & Technical Instruments companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hurco Companies Inc. 38 0.72 N/A 3.89 8.79 Mesa Laboratories Inc. 233 8.35 N/A 1.87 134.37

Demonstrates Hurco Companies Inc. and Mesa Laboratories Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Mesa Laboratories Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Hurco Companies Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Hurco Companies Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Mesa Laboratories Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Hurco Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) and Mesa Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hurco Companies Inc. 0.00% 11.7% 8.5% Mesa Laboratories Inc. 0.00% 6.9% 4.7%

Volatility & Risk

Hurco Companies Inc.’s current beta is 0.75 and it happens to be 25.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Mesa Laboratories Inc.’s 78.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.22 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Hurco Companies Inc. are 3.9 and 1.8 respectively. Its competitor Mesa Laboratories Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Hurco Companies Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Mesa Laboratories Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 82.3% of Hurco Companies Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 78.9% of Mesa Laboratories Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% are Hurco Companies Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 7.4% of Mesa Laboratories Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hurco Companies Inc. -2.92% -6.23% -11.65% -10.43% -21.67% -4.23% Mesa Laboratories Inc. 9.4% 3.03% 6.84% 15.07% 29.4% 20.77%

For the past year Hurco Companies Inc. had bearish trend while Mesa Laboratories Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Mesa Laboratories Inc. beats Hurco Companies Inc.

Hurco Companies, Inc., an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company offers general purpose computerized machine tools, such as vertical machining centers and turning centers. It also provides computer numerical control (CNC) knee mills, tool room bed mills, vertical machining centers, combination lathes, slant-bed lathes, horizontal machining centers, and bridge mills; and double column machining centers, high speed bridge machines, and other machine tools. In addition, the company offers Autobend, a computer control system for metal bending press brake machines; software option products for part programming; and LCM machine tool components and accessories, including CNC rotary and tilt tables, and swivel heads and electro-spindles. Further, it provides installation, warranty, operator training, and customer support services; and sells software options, computer control upgrades, accessories, and replacement parts for its products. The company serves precision tool, die, and mold manufacturers; independent job shops; and specialized short-run production applications, as well as original equipment manufacturers of new metal fabrication machine tools. It sells its products through independent agents and distributors; and direct sales and service organizations under the Hurco, Milltronics, and Takumi brand names. Hurco Companies, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The companyÂ’s Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness. This segmentÂ’s products are used in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, industrial hygiene, environmental air sampling, and semiconductor industries. Its Biological Indicators segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and testing services. This segment also distributes chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization processes, including steam, hydrogen peroxide, ethylene oxide, and radiation. The companyÂ’s Cold Chain Monitoring segment offers systems, which are used to monitor various environmental parameters, such as temperature, humidity, and differential pressure for use in hospitals, pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers, blood banks, pharmacies, and various other laboratory and industrial environments; and parameter monitoring services for products in a cold chain. Its Cold Chain Packaging segment offers packaging development consulting services and thermal packaging products. The company markets its products through distributors in the United States, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, Australia, Canada, and Central America. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado.