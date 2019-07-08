Hurco Companies Inc. (HURC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA)

Hurco Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) and Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA), both competing one another are Scientific & Technical Instruments companies. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hurco Companies Inc. 38 0.79 N/A 3.68 10.48 Bel Fuse Inc. 19 0.37 N/A 1.69 10.63

In table 1 we can see Hurco Companies Inc. and Bel Fuse Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Bel Fuse Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Hurco Companies Inc. The company that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Hurco Companies Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has Hurco Companies Inc. and Bel Fuse Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hurco Companies Inc. 0.00% 11.4% 8.1% Bel Fuse Inc. 0.00% -2.4% -0.9%

Risk & Volatility

Hurco Companies Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 32.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.68 beta. Competitively, Bel Fuse Inc.’s beta is 1.75 which is 75.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Hurco Companies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.5 and a Quick Ratio of 1.7. Competitively, Bel Fuse Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.7 and has 1.6 Quick Ratio. Hurco Companies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Bel Fuse Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Hurco Companies Inc. and Bel Fuse Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 84.5% and 50.6%. Insiders owned roughly 4.1% of Hurco Companies Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 16.59% of Bel Fuse Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hurco Companies Inc. -1.21% -4.15% -4.11% -8.68% -15.5% 7.93% Bel Fuse Inc. -12.67% -15.7% 37.43% -19.15% -19.62% 30.84%

For the past year Hurco Companies Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Bel Fuse Inc.

Summary

Hurco Companies Inc. beats Bel Fuse Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Hurco Companies, Inc., an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company offers general purpose computerized machine tools, such as vertical machining centers and turning centers. It also provides computer numerical control (CNC) knee mills, tool room bed mills, vertical machining centers, combination lathes, slant-bed lathes, horizontal machining centers, and bridge mills; and double column machining centers, high speed bridge machines, and other machine tools. In addition, the company offers Autobend, a computer control system for metal bending press brake machines; software option products for part programming; and LCM machine tool components and accessories, including CNC rotary and tilt tables, and swivel heads and electro-spindles. Further, it provides installation, warranty, operator training, and customer support services; and sells software options, computer control upgrades, accessories, and replacement parts for its products. The company serves precision tool, die, and mold manufacturers; independent job shops; and specialized short-run production applications, as well as original equipment manufacturers of new metal fabrication machine tools. It sells its products through independent agents and distributors; and direct sales and service organizations under the Hurco, Milltronics, and Takumi brand names. Hurco Companies, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.