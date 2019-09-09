Hurco Companies Inc. (HURC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aethlon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD)

As Scientific & Technical Instruments businesses, Hurco Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) and Aethlon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hurco Companies Inc. 37 0.74 N/A 3.89 8.79 Aethlon Medical Inc. 1 51.35 N/A -0.34 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Hurco Companies Inc. and Aethlon Medical Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hurco Companies Inc. 0.00% 11.7% 8.5% Aethlon Medical Inc. 0.00% -164.5% -119.1%

Risk and Volatility

Hurco Companies Inc.’s current beta is 0.75 and it happens to be 25.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Aethlon Medical Inc.’s 19.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.19 beta.

Liquidity

Hurco Companies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. On the competitive side is, Aethlon Medical Inc. which has a 2.2 Current Ratio and a 2.2 Quick Ratio. Hurco Companies Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Aethlon Medical Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 82.3% of Hurco Companies Inc. shares and 14.2% of Aethlon Medical Inc. shares. About 1.9% of Hurco Companies Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.7% of Aethlon Medical Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hurco Companies Inc. -2.92% -6.23% -11.65% -10.43% -21.67% -4.23% Aethlon Medical Inc. -29.94% -50% -69.97% -83.7% -82.11% -86.75%

For the past year Hurco Companies Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Aethlon Medical Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Hurco Companies Inc. beats Aethlon Medical Inc.

Hurco Companies, Inc., an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company offers general purpose computerized machine tools, such as vertical machining centers and turning centers. It also provides computer numerical control (CNC) knee mills, tool room bed mills, vertical machining centers, combination lathes, slant-bed lathes, horizontal machining centers, and bridge mills; and double column machining centers, high speed bridge machines, and other machine tools. In addition, the company offers Autobend, a computer control system for metal bending press brake machines; software option products for part programming; and LCM machine tool components and accessories, including CNC rotary and tilt tables, and swivel heads and electro-spindles. Further, it provides installation, warranty, operator training, and customer support services; and sells software options, computer control upgrades, accessories, and replacement parts for its products. The company serves precision tool, die, and mold manufacturers; independent job shops; and specialized short-run production applications, as well as original equipment manufacturers of new metal fabrication machine tools. It sells its products through independent agents and distributors; and direct sales and service organizations under the Hurco, Milltronics, and Takumi brand names. Hurco Companies, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Aethlon Medical, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on creating devices that address unmet medical needs in health and biodefense worldwide. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage therapeutic device for the single-use removal of life-threatening viruses from the circulatory system of infected individuals. It is also involved in the development of exosome-based products to diagnose and monitor neurological disorders and cancer; and a therapeutic device to reduce the incidence of sepsis, a fatal bloodstream infection. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in San Diego, California.