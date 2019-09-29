Hurco Companies Inc. (HURC) and Perceptron Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Hurco Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) and Perceptron Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Scientific & Technical Instruments industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hurco Companies Inc. 32 0.00 6.36M 3.89 8.79 Perceptron Inc. 5 0.55 7.59M 0.22 19.05

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Hurco Companies Inc. and Perceptron Inc. Perceptron Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Hurco Companies Inc. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Hurco Companies Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Perceptron Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hurco Companies Inc. 19,659,969.09% 11.7% 8.5% Perceptron Inc. 159,708,778.72% 4.4% 2.9%

Volatility & Risk

Hurco Companies Inc. is 25.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.75. Perceptron Inc.’s 7.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.93 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Hurco Companies Inc. are 3.9 and 1.8 respectively. Its competitor Perceptron Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.7 and its Quick Ratio is 2.1. Hurco Companies Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Perceptron Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Hurco Companies Inc. and Perceptron Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hurco Companies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Perceptron Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Perceptron Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $8 average price target and a 68.42% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Hurco Companies Inc. and Perceptron Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 82.3% and 76.8% respectively. Insiders held 1.9% of Hurco Companies Inc. shares. Comparatively, Perceptron Inc. has 1.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hurco Companies Inc. -2.92% -6.23% -11.65% -10.43% -21.67% -4.23% Perceptron Inc. 6.08% -5.42% -43.38% -48.46% -61.51% -48.59%

For the past year Hurco Companies Inc. was less bearish than Perceptron Inc.

Summary

Hurco Companies Inc. beats on 8 of the 14 factors Perceptron Inc.

Hurco Companies, Inc., an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company offers general purpose computerized machine tools, such as vertical machining centers and turning centers. It also provides computer numerical control (CNC) knee mills, tool room bed mills, vertical machining centers, combination lathes, slant-bed lathes, horizontal machining centers, and bridge mills; and double column machining centers, high speed bridge machines, and other machine tools. In addition, the company offers Autobend, a computer control system for metal bending press brake machines; software option products for part programming; and LCM machine tool components and accessories, including CNC rotary and tilt tables, and swivel heads and electro-spindles. Further, it provides installation, warranty, operator training, and customer support services; and sells software options, computer control upgrades, accessories, and replacement parts for its products. The company serves precision tool, die, and mold manufacturers; independent job shops; and specialized short-run production applications, as well as original equipment manufacturers of new metal fabrication machine tools. It sells its products through independent agents and distributors; and direct sales and service organizations under the Hurco, Milltronics, and Takumi brand names. Hurco Companies, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Perceptron, Inc. develops, produces, and sells various automated industrial metrology products and solutions to manufacturing organizations for dimensional gauging, dimensional inspection, and 3D scanning in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It provides various in-line and near-line measurement solutions, including AutoGauge, AutoFit, AutoScan, AutoGuide, and Helix engineered metrology systems for industrial automated process control and assembly using fixed and robot mounted laser scanners; and off-line measurement solutions comprising Coord3 and TouchDMIS for industrial gauging and dimensional inspection using standalone robot mounted laser scanners and coordinate measuring machines. The company also offers laser-based sensors and software comprising WheelWorks product that targets the digitizing, reverse engineering, inspection, and original equipment manufacturers wheel alignment markets. In addition, it offers value added services consisting of training, field, calibration, launch support, consulting, and repair services, as well as equipment and software maintenance agreements. The company markets its products directly to end user customers through manufacturing line builders, system integrators, value-added resellers, and original equipment manufacturers. Perceptron, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Plymouth, Michigan.