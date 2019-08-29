Hurco Companies Inc. (HURC) and LRAD Corporation (NASDAQ:LRAD) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in Hurco Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) and LRAD Corporation (NASDAQ:LRAD). The two are both Scientific & Technical Instruments companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hurco Companies Inc. 38 0.70 N/A 3.89 8.79 LRAD Corporation 3 3.78 N/A 0.12 34.67

Table 1 highlights Hurco Companies Inc. and LRAD Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. LRAD Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Hurco Companies Inc. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Hurco Companies Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hurco Companies Inc. 0.00% 11.7% 8.5% LRAD Corporation 0.00% -0.9% -0.7%

Volatility & Risk

Hurco Companies Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 25.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.75 beta. LRAD Corporation has a 0.64 beta and it is 36.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Hurco Companies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. On the competitive side is, LRAD Corporation which has a 5.6 Current Ratio and a 3.8 Quick Ratio. LRAD Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Hurco Companies Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Hurco Companies Inc. and LRAD Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 82.3% and 52.9% respectively. Hurco Companies Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.9%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.8% of LRAD Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hurco Companies Inc. -2.92% -6.23% -11.65% -10.43% -21.67% -4.23% LRAD Corporation 2.97% 20.58% 32.06% 63.17% 51.27% 65.08%

For the past year Hurco Companies Inc. had bearish trend while LRAD Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Hurco Companies Inc. beats LRAD Corporation on 6 of the 10 factors.

Hurco Companies, Inc., an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company offers general purpose computerized machine tools, such as vertical machining centers and turning centers. It also provides computer numerical control (CNC) knee mills, tool room bed mills, vertical machining centers, combination lathes, slant-bed lathes, horizontal machining centers, and bridge mills; and double column machining centers, high speed bridge machines, and other machine tools. In addition, the company offers Autobend, a computer control system for metal bending press brake machines; software option products for part programming; and LCM machine tool components and accessories, including CNC rotary and tilt tables, and swivel heads and electro-spindles. Further, it provides installation, warranty, operator training, and customer support services; and sells software options, computer control upgrades, accessories, and replacement parts for its products. The company serves precision tool, die, and mold manufacturers; independent job shops; and specialized short-run production applications, as well as original equipment manufacturers of new metal fabrication machine tools. It sells its products through independent agents and distributors; and direct sales and service organizations under the Hurco, Milltronics, and Takumi brand names. Hurco Companies, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

LRAD Corporation designs, develops, and commercializes directed sound technologies and products in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. It develops directed acoustic products that beam, focus, and control sound over short and long distances. The company offers directional and omnidirectional sound products, which are used for communication and deterring threats over distances. It offers Long Range Acoustic Device primarily for government, military, law enforcement, homeland and international security, private and commercial security, border security, maritime security, and wildlife preservation and control markets. LRAD Corporation sells its products directly to government, military, end-users, and defense-related companies, as well as to small network of independent resellers and system integrators. The company was formerly known as American Technology Corporation and changed its name to LRAD Corporation in March 2010. LRAD Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.