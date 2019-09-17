Hurco Companies (HURC) to pay $0.12 on Oct 14, 2019; Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Lowered Oracle (ORCL) Position By $55.29 Million

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased Oracle Corp (ORCL) stake by 37.47% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 1.29 million shares as Oracle Corp (ORCL)’s stock rose 2.59%. The Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd holds 2.15M shares with $93.36M value, down from 3.43M last quarter. Oracle Corp now has $177.27B valuation. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $53.14. About 13.93M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 09/03/2018 – Senior Oracle Executive Joins Synerise; 06/04/2018 – Oracle: Takes Violations of Its Intellectual Property Rights Very Seriously; 09/05/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Selected by LinkedIn as Video Viewability Partner; 25/04/2018 – TechCrunch EU: Oracle acquired Grapeshot, a `brand safety’ marketing provider, sources say for up to $400M; 27/03/2018 – Oracle Redefines the Cloud Database Category with World’s First Autonomous Database; 03/04/2018 – ORCL: Trump to dine with Oracle co-CEO Catz Tuesday, Bloomberg r; 17/04/2018 – Melissa Powers Native Data Quality for Oracle Users; 06/04/2018 – Oracle: Comments on Terix Criminal Sentences; 14/05/2018 – KPMG Collaborates With Oracle To Enhance Healthcare Cloud Solutions; 07/05/2018 – ORACLE RELEASING BLOCKCHAIN PLATFORM THIS MONTH, APPS IN JUNE

Hurco Companies Inc (NASDAQ:HURC) is expected to pay $0.12 on Oct 14, 2019. (NASDAQ:HURC) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.12 dividend. Hurco Companies Inc’s current price of $32.70 translates into 0.37% yield. Hurco Companies Inc’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Sep 13, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $32.7. About 49,112 shares traded or 116.82% up from the average. Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) has declined 21.67% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HURC News: 09/03/2018 Hurco 1Q EPS 43c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Hurco Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HURC); 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Allegiant Travel, Hurco Companies, Newtek Business Services, Middlesex Water, TriM; 16/03/2018 – Hurco Announces Cash Dividend

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased Cdn Natural Res (NYSE:CNQ) stake by 376,085 shares to 23.62M valued at $636.82 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) stake by 369,142 shares and now owns 1.10 million shares. Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) was raised too.

Among 13 analysts covering Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 31% are positive. Oracle Corp has $66 highest and $48 lowest target. $58.54’s average target is 10.16% above currents $53.14 stock price. Oracle Corp had 24 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained the shares of ORCL in report on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy” rating. On Thursday, June 20 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Hold”. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by DZ BANK AG. RBC Capital Markets maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) rating on Thursday, June 20. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $59 target. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, June 20 by J.P. Morgan. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of ORCL in report on Thursday, September 12 with “Market Perform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Thursday, June 20. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Thursday, June 20. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, June 20 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Thursday, June 20 with “Hold”.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Oracle -4% after revenue miss, CEO time off – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oracle: The 21% Yield Won’t Last – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Oracle’s 14% Earnings Growth Sprung From 15% Share Buybacks – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blue, Rhode Island-based fund reported 5,199 shares. Oakbrook Ltd Co owns 0.09% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 26,305 shares. Thomasville Commercial Bank holds 0.2% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 20,351 shares. First Bancorporation stated it has 0.16% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Tiedemann Advisors Lc owns 6.29% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 2.20 million shares. Sawgrass Asset Management Limited holds 755,213 shares or 1.88% of its portfolio. Moreover, Stillwater Investment Mgmt Limited Co has 0.27% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 11,458 shares. Scotia Capital holds 0.05% or 70,701 shares. Papp L Roy & Associates invested in 0.17% or 18,805 shares. Cutter Brokerage stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Community National Bank Na has invested 0.09% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.3% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 318,179 shares. Moreover, Churchill Mgmt has 0.2% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 131,287 shares. Michigan-based Sigma Planning Corp has invested 0.07% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Barclays Public Limited Company invested in 0.21% or 6.08 million shares.

Hurco Companies, Inc., an industrial technology company, designs, makes, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $218.75 million. The firm offers general purpose computerized machine tools, such as vertical machining centers and turning centers. It has a 9.46 P/E ratio. It also provides computer numerical control machine tools, knee mills, vertical machining centers, tool room bed mills, combination lathes, horizontal machining centers, slant-bed lathes, and bridge mills; and double column vertical machining centers, and high-speed drill and tap machines.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 7 investors sold Hurco Companies, Inc. shares while 25 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 5.15 million shares or 0.20% less from 5.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Delaware-based Dupont Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Company reported 12,000 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag invested in 0% or 7,017 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 9,206 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 998 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 185 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Huntington Commercial Bank has 0% invested in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) for 1 shares. Martingale Asset Lp reported 0.01% in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC). Bankshares Of Ny Mellon owns 63,058 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Commerce Can, a Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 63 shares. 139,100 were accumulated by Franklin. Perritt Cap Management has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC). Meeder Asset holds 0% in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) or 1,778 shares. Cornerstone Advsr invested in 0% or 23 shares. Tower Cap Llc (Trc) reported 0% stake.