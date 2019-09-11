Hurco Companies (HURC) Stake Held by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc; Stifel Financial Has Trimmed Fox Factory Hldg (FOXF) Position by $479,205 as Stock Value Rose

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Hurco Companies Inc (HURC) by 24.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc bought 25,090 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.65% . The institutional investor held 126,244 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.09M, up from 101,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Hurco Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $217.15 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $32.47. About 42,682 shares traded or 100.32% up from the average. Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) has declined 21.67% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HURC News: 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Allegiant Travel, Hurco Companies, Newtek Business Services, Middlesex Water, TriM; 16/03/2018 – Hurco Announces Cash Dividend; 20/04/2018 – DJ Hurco Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HURC); 09/03/2018 Hurco 1Q EPS 43c

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in Fox Factory Hldg Corp (FOXF) by 11.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stifel Financial Corp sold 6,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.73% . The institutional investor held 53,247 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.72M, down from 60,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stifel Financial Corp who had been investing in Fox Factory Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $67.62. About 87,901 shares traded. Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) has risen 63.26% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 63.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FOXF News: 18/04/2018 – Fox Factory, Inc. vs SRAM, LLC | FWD Entered | 04/18/2018; 02/05/2018 – FOX FACTORY SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 43C TO 49C, EST. 46C; 13/03/2018 Fox Factory Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Mar. 20; 20/03/2018 – Fox Factory at Management Roadshow Hosted By CL King Today; 02/05/2018 – FOX FACTORY 1Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 34C; 02/05/2018 – Fox Factory Holding Sees FY Adj EPS $1.72-Adj EPS $1.86; 02/05/2018 – Fox Factory Holding Sees FY Sales $555M-$575M; 02/05/2018 – Fox Factory Holding 1Q EPS 55c; 01/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights ICF International, Strayer Education, Avid Technology, Fox Factory Holding, LegacyTexas Financ; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fox Factory Holding Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FOXF)

Stifel Financial Corp, which manages about $35.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 121,783 shares to 301,578 shares, valued at $14.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Charter Communications Inc N by 9,358 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,911 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.79 earnings per share, up 9.72% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.72 per share. FOXF’s profit will be $32.69M for 21.40 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual earnings per share reported by Fox Factory Holding Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.18% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.54 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 15 investors sold FOXF shares while 57 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 35.82 million shares or 1.87% less from 36.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Ltd invested in 13,815 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership holds 57,002 shares. 990,347 were accumulated by Van Berkom. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv owns 15,996 shares. 29,954 are owned by Ubs Asset Americas. Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Company reported 0% stake. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP reported 0.04% in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF). Pnc Fincl Services Gru invested 0.04% in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF). Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Com invested 0% in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF). Los Angeles & Equity Rech invested in 0.01% or 13,976 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, New York-based fund reported 8,417 shares. Wellington Gru Llp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF). Pitcairn holds 4,045 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.02% in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF).

More notable recent Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY) Inks Deal to Buy Mayasa Auto Parts – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Fox Factory Holding Corp. Closes Purchase of Substantially All Assets of Ridetech – GlobeNewswire” published on May 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Daimler Plans to Build Mercedes Benz-Branded Trucks in China – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Advance AutoParts’ (AAP) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

More notable recent Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Lennox International’s (NYSE:LII) 192% Share Price Increase Well Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Remuneration of Directors by distribution of Millicom shares – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Hurco Reports Second Quarter Results for Fiscal 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Hurco Now In The Teeth Of The Downturn – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Slowing Orders At Hurco A Growing Risk – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 12, 2019.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $150.62M and $372.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pcm Inc (NASDAQ:PCMI) by 147,127 shares to 246,452 shares, valued at $9.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold HURC shares while 26 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 5.16 million shares or 1.09% more from 5.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,035 were accumulated by Amer Intl Group. 9,010 are owned by Sei Investments Company. 10,000 are held by Perritt Capital Inc. 9,190 were accumulated by Metropolitan Life Insur. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 57 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC). Natl Bank Of Montreal Can owns 6,063 shares. Legal And General Group Public Lc holds 1,017 shares. Bowling Mgmt Limited, Ohio-based fund reported 11,923 shares. Wellington Mngmt Gru Limited Liability Partnership reported 339,300 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% or 9,745 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has invested 0% in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC). State Street holds 135,592 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0% or 9,077 shares in its portfolio. 14,800 were accumulated by Strs Ohio.