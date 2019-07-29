Hurco Companies (HURC) Share Price Declined While Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Has Boosted by $1.00 Million Its Position; Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky Has Boosted Sumitomo Mitsui Finl Group I (SMFG) Position by $429,100

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Finl Group I (SMFG) by 4.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky bought 61,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.09% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.30M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.11M, up from 1.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky who had been investing in Sumitomo Mitsui Finl Group I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.03. About 223,223 shares traded. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) has declined 18.23% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.66% the S&P500. Some Historical SMFG News: 26/04/2018 – Nippon Stl & Sumitomo Mtl FY EPS Y221.00 Vs EPS Y147.97; 11/05/2018 – SUMITOMO DAINIPPON PHARMA INTERIM DIVIDEND 9 YEN; 16/04/2018 – SUMITOMO OF AMERICAS MAKES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN TURO; 22/03/2018 – SUMITOMO OF AMERICAS BUYS CHAMPIONS CINCO PIPE FROM MITSUI; 18/05/2018 – Sumitomo Precision Reports Dividend Forecasts; 22/05/2018 – Commonwealth Bank sells stake in Chinese insurer to Mitsui Sumitomo; 17/04/2018 – US car-sharing app teams with Sumitomo for drive into Asia; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma 4506.T -2017/18 parent results; 22/05/2018 – MITSUI SUMITOMO WILL SPEND MORE THAN 70 BLN YEN TO BUY 37.5 PCT STAKE IN BOCOMMLIFE INSURANCE FROM COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA – NIKKEI; 11/04/2018 – TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL SOUNDING OUT MAIN CREDITORS FOR LOANS TO BUY SHIRE

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Hurco Companies Inc (HURC) by 24.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc bought 25,090 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 126,244 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.09M, up from 101,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Hurco Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.12M market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $35.04. About 471 shares traded. Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) has declined 15.50% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.93% the S&P500. Some Historical HURC News: 09/03/2018 Hurco 1Q EPS 43c; 16/03/2018 – Hurco Announces Cash Dividend; 20/04/2018 – DJ Hurco Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HURC); 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Allegiant Travel, Hurco Companies, Newtek Business Services, Middlesex Water, TriM

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky, which manages about $8.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 9,250 shares to 154,303 shares, valued at $7.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 11,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 356,300 shares, and cut its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold HURC shares while 26 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 5.16 million shares or 1.09% more from 5.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alphaone Svcs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.98% of its portfolio in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) for 40,557 shares. Us Bancorporation De has 0% invested in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) for 200 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0% in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC). Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt invested in 5,436 shares. Sei Invests Co invested 0% in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC). Federated Investors Pa reported 81,954 shares stake. Blackrock reported 0% of its portfolio in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC). Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement System has 0% invested in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC). Strs Ohio invested in 0% or 14,800 shares. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC). Geode Cap Management Ltd reported 102,510 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Commerce stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC). Citigroup Incorporated stated it has 1,453 shares. Thb Asset holds 1.31% or 224,212 shares in its portfolio. Bridgeway Cap Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) for 75,706 shares.