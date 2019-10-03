Hurco Companies (HURC) Market Value Declined While Polar Securities Has Increased by $1.79 Million Its Position; As Territorial Bancorp Com (TBNK) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co Trimmed by $343,050 Its Holding

Polar Securities Inc increased its stake in Hurco Companies Inc (HURC) by 41.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc bought 51,131 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.65% . The institutional investor held 174,529 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.21M, up from 123,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Hurco Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.12 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $31.64. About 25,529 shares traded or 2.42% up from the average. Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) has declined 21.67% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HURC News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Hurco Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HURC); 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Allegiant Travel, Hurco Companies, Newtek Business Services, Middlesex Water, TriM; 09/03/2018 Hurco 1Q EPS 43c; 16/03/2018 – Hurco Announces Cash Dividend

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co decreased its stake in Territorial Bancorp Inc Com (TBNK) by 9.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co sold 11,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.58% . The institutional investor held 111,828 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.46M, down from 123,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co who had been investing in Territorial Bancorp Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.23 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $28.25. About 11,102 shares traded. Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) has declined 4.72% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.72% the S&P500. Some Historical TBNK News: 17/05/2018 – Territorial Bancorp Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting; 26/04/2018 – Territorial Bancorp Inc. Declares Dividend; 22/04/2018 DJ Territorial Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TBNK); 26/04/2018 – Territorial Bancorp Declares Dividend of 20c; 26/04/2018 – Territorial Bancorp 1Q EPS 51c; 26/04/2018 – TERRITORIAL BANCORP INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.20 PER SHARE

Analysts await Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, down 5.88% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.51 per share. TBNK’s profit will be $4.64M for 14.71 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Territorial Bancorp Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.22 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.78, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 5 investors sold TBNK shares while 13 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 4.59 million shares or 4.82% more from 4.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 16,170 were reported by Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans has invested 0% in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK). 16,250 are owned by Ameriprise Financial. National Bank Of America Corp De holds 6,408 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 2,300 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs holds 0% of its portfolio in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) for 665 shares. Hotchkis & Wiley Cap Mgmt Limited Company has 50,865 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Kennedy Capital holds 0.01% or 8,682 shares in its portfolio. Cubic Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 37,115 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Sei Commerce owns 15,897 shares. Northern Trust Corporation has invested 0% in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK). Federated Investors Pa reported 0% stake. Alliancebernstein LP holds 119,869 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Com holds 58,084 shares.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co, which manages about $1.89 billion and $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unifirst Corp Mass Com (NYSE:UNF) by 53,510 shares to 61,010 shares, valued at $11.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sterling Construction Co Inc C (NASDAQ:STRL) by 129,182 shares in the quarter, for a total of 598,124 shares, and has risen its stake in Harvard Bioscience Inc Com (NASDAQ:HBIO).

Polar Securities Inc, which manages about $5.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) by 88,166 shares to 863,934 shares, valued at $15.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brunswick Corp (Put) (NYSE:BC) by 383,361 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (Call) (NYSE:DAL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 7 investors sold HURC shares while 25 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 5.15 million shares or 0.20% less from 5.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The France-based Axa has invested 0% in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC). Sei reported 12,638 shares. Brandywine Global Mgmt Lc reported 3,083 shares. 179,102 are owned by Thb Asset Management. 231 were accumulated by Tower Cap Limited Liability Company (Trc). Citigroup Inc has 0% invested in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) for 1,621 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated holds 0% or 19,712 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt holds 0.03% or 73,106 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 9,745 shares stake. New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC). Renaissance Limited Liability Co reported 106,482 shares stake. Fmr Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) for 118,760 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Company owns 9,234 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Limited Liability Com stated it has 0% in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC). Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon accumulated 0% or 63,058 shares.

