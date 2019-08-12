Hurco Companies (HURC) Holder Polar Securities Has Lifted Its Stake by $335,920 as Market Valuation Declined; Holder Factory Mutual Insurance Company Has Boosted Altria Group (MO) Stake

Polar Securities Inc increased its stake in Hurco Companies Inc (HURC) by 7.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc bought 8,398 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.65% . The institutional investor held 123,398 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.98 million, up from 115,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Hurco Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.64M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $32.9. About 9,295 shares traded. Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) has declined 21.67% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HURC News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Hurco Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HURC); 16/03/2018 – Hurco Announces Cash Dividend; 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Allegiant Travel, Hurco Companies, Newtek Business Services, Middlesex Water, TriM; 09/03/2018 Hurco 1Q EPS 43c

Factory Mutual Insurance Company increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 8.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Factory Mutual Insurance Company bought 90,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 1.14M shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.99 million, up from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $46.16. About 8.12M shares traded or 6.51% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Smokeable Products Segment Rev $5.41B; 04/05/2018 – Altria Group and Nikon Quietly Stay Away From the NRA’s Big Show; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – NEW STRUCTURE INCLUDES ESTABLISHMENT OF TWO DIVISIONS – CORE TOBACCO AND INNOVATIVE TOBACCO PRODUCTS; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Rev $6.11B; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS ENDS; 19/04/2018 – Altria Group CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s Proprietary VLN (TM) Tobacco Called “Minimally or Non-Addictive”; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Altria’s IDR at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – REAFFIRMS ITS GUIDANCE FOR 2018 FULL-YEAR ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS

Factory Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $8.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 75,700 shares to 77,300 shares, valued at $11.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 924,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.62M shares, and cut its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,450 are held by Df Dent Company Incorporated. Choate Investment Advisors has invested 0.03% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Interocean Capital Ltd accumulated 9,159 shares. Bragg Advsrs has 8,284 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 7,154 were reported by Cornerstone Advsrs. Shine Advisory, Colorado-based fund reported 1,061 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt stated it has 319,910 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Homrich & Berg invested in 28,272 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Dubuque National Bank Tru Company invested in 1,718 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Assetmark reported 613,949 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 717,650 shares. Ls Advisors Ltd Liability holds 55,900 shares. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0% or 39,950 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser holds 307,374 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. 276,966 were reported by Capital Invest Advsrs Limited Company.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $122,481 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold HURC shares while 26 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 5.16 million shares or 1.09% more from 5.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pacific Ridge Prtnrs Lc has 126,244 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 1,316 shares in its portfolio. Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability invested in 102,510 shares. Bridgeway Mgmt has invested 0.04% in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC). Vanguard Grp reported 312,097 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Company stated it has 24,850 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Incorporated has 0% invested in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC). Citigroup invested in 0% or 1,453 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC). State Street Corporation reported 135,592 shares stake. Wells Fargo Mn has 0% invested in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) for 10,516 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 13,306 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Md stated it has 7,304 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) or 1,978 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested in 9,077 shares or 0% of the stock.