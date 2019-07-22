Huntsworth PLC (LON:HNT) Investors: Peel Hunt Reconfirms “Buy” Rating; Audioeye (AEYE) SI Decreased By 80.11%

In an analyst note revealed to investors and clients on Monday, 22 July, Peel Hunt reiterated their “Buy” rating on shares of Huntsworth PLC (LON:HNT).

Audioeye Inc (NASDAQ:AEYE) had a decrease of 80.11% in short interest. AEYE’s SI was 59,900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 80.11% from 301,100 shares previously. With 62,100 avg volume, 1 days are for Audioeye Inc (NASDAQ:AEYE)’s short sellers to cover AEYE’s short positions. The SI to Audioeye Inc’s float is 1.83%. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.95. About 4,629 shares traded. AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) has 0.00% since July 22, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

AudioEye, Inc. provides Web accessibility solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company has market cap of $53.21 million. The firm develops patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices. It currently has negative earnings. It provides AudioEye Ally Platform, which consists of Digital Accessibility Platform and Ally Managed Service that are offered as an Internet cloud software as a service to Website owners, publishers, developers, and operators.

Another recent and important Huntsworth plc (LON:HNT) news was published by Businesswire.com which published an article titled: “Petsky Prunier Advises Giant Creative Strategy on its Sale to Huntsworth – Business Wire” on July 18, 2018.

Huntsworth plc operates as a healthcare communications and public relations firm in the United States, United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and the Middle East and Africa. The company has market cap of 326.08 million GBP. It operates through four divisions: Huntsworth Health, Red Consultancy, Grayling, and Citigate Dewe Rogerson . It has a 14.49 P/E ratio. The Huntsworth Health division offers an integrated suite of communications services for the science, health, and wellbeing industries.