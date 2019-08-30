Huntsman (HUN) Valuation Declined While Goldentree Asset Management LP Trimmed Its Position; As Newmont Mng (Call) (NEM) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Wolverine Asset Management Has Decreased Position by $2.80 Million

Goldentree Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Huntsman Corp (HUN) by 13.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 198,095 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.84% . The hedge fund held 1.26M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.29 million, down from 1.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Huntsman Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $19.86. About 474,913 shares traded. Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) has declined 35.03% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HUN News: 13/03/2018 – Huntsman Buying Demilec From Affiliate of Sun Capital Partners, Inc; 01/05/2018 – Huntsman 1Q Rev $2.3B; 23/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN’S BOARD OKS RISE TO SHR REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION UP TO; 12/03/2018 – Huntsman Appoints Daniele Ferrari to Its Bd of Directors; 30/05/2018 – Robb Report: Pierre Lagrange Has Teamed Up with Sotheby’s to Bring the World of Huntsman to Life; 15/05/2018 – Huntsman to Spend $2 Billion `War Chest’ on M&A or Buybacks: CEO; 13/03/2018 – HUNTSMAN BUYS DEMILEC, A LEADING NORTH AMERICAN SPRAY POLYURETH; 01/05/2018 – Huntsman Sees Long-Term Adj Effective Tax Rate 23%-25%; 15/05/2018 – CNH Partners Adds Validus, Exits Huntsman, Cuts Time Warner: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Huntsman 1Q EPS $1.11

Wolverine Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Newmont Mng Corp (Call) (NEM) by 11.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wolverine Asset Management Llc sold 80,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The hedge fund held 600,000 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.46 million, down from 680,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wolverine Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Newmont Mng Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $40.09. About 1.82 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – MAINTAINED CORPORATE-LEVEL PRODUCTION, COST AND CAPITAL OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 15/05/2018 – Newmont, Freeport Pace Declines in Miners as Dollar Sinks Metals; 30/04/2018 – Goldstrike and Newmont finalize planned drill program at Plateau property in Yukon; 30/05/2018 – Ghana gold miners say welcome new government export tests; 09/04/2018 – OPERATIONS RESTARTED ON MONDAY AT BOTH OF NEWMONT MINING’S NEM.N GHANA OPERATIONS AFTER THEY WERE SUSPENDED AT WEEKEND DUE TO ACCIDENT – NEWMONT SPOKESMAN; 23/03/2018 – Newmont Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT SAYS AHAFO & AKYEM MINES RESTARTED AFTER ACCIDENT; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT- AHAFO MILL EXPANSION AND ALL SURFACE CIVIL CONSTRUCTION WORK TO REMAIN SUSPENDED UNTIL CO, AUTHORITIES ARE SATISFIED OF SAFE WORK RESUMPTION; 09/04/2018 – Newmont Provides Update on Ahafo Mill Expansion Project Accident in Ghana; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for The Mosaic, Newmont Mining, National Oilwell Varco, NxStage Medical, Publi

Since May 9, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $57,643 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold HUN shares while 100 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 165.57 million shares or 0.34% less from 166.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Investors Limited accumulated 10,284 shares. Hightower Trust Lta has 14,109 shares. Miles Cap accumulated 30,173 shares or 0.59% of the stock. First Eagle Invest Management Limited Com holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) for 788,266 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Investment Mngmt Limited invested 0.03% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Utah Retirement System, Utah-based fund reported 41,147 shares. Moreover, Naples Glob Limited Liability Corporation has 0.39% invested in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). North Carolina-based First Personal Serv has invested 0% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Us Savings Bank De owns 0.01% invested in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) for 152,271 shares. Wellington Mngmt Group Llp holds 0% or 85,738 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Lpl Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 26,654 shares. Ajo Lp holds 0.1% or 824,736 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Lc invested in 0.1% or 111,710 shares. 7,374 were reported by Assetmark.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.00 billion and $925.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bausch Health Cos Inc by 631,800 shares to 4.80 million shares, valued at $118.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vistra Energy Corp by 223,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.39 million shares, and has risen its stake in Bausch Health Cos Inc (Call).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold NEM shares while 138 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 484.31 million shares or 8.04% more from 448.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tocqueville Asset LP reported 0.61% stake. Rockshelter Management Lc invested in 31,073 shares. Scout Invs reported 595,231 shares stake. M&R Inc reported 0.01% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). D E Shaw And Incorporated holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 505,335 shares. Barclays Plc owns 2.19 million shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Mirae Asset Limited reported 76,066 shares stake. The Texas-based Paragon Associates And Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture has invested 6.75% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). First Allied Advisory accumulated 9,767 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Raymond James Finance Serv Advsr Inc stated it has 0.01% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). 1.01 million were reported by Cibc Asset Mngmt. Citigroup holds 0.02% or 561,046 shares in its portfolio. Blair William And Company Il owns 12,976 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Limited Company owns 0% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 56 shares. Tudor Et Al reported 68,611 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.41 EPS, up 24.24% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.33 per share. NEM’s profit will be $336.16 million for 24.45 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 241.67% EPS growth.