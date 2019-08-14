Huntsman (HUN) to pay $0.16 on Sep 30, 2019; Saturna Capital Boosted Oracle (ORCL) Position

Saturna Capital Corp increased Oracle (ORCL) stake by 1.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Saturna Capital Corp acquired 7,453 shares as Oracle (ORCL)’s stock rose 2.59%. The Saturna Capital Corp holds 691,854 shares with $37.16 million value, up from 684,401 last quarter. Oracle now has $180.03B valuation. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $53.97. About 10.78 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 06/03/2018 – Rimini Street to Receive Nearly $50M From Oracle; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE 3Q ADJ REV $9.78B, EST. $9.78B; 16/04/2018 – 6 Day Course: Oracle Primavera (May 12th-13th, 19th-20th, and 26th-27th, 2018) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/04/2018 – New Oracle Banking APIs Help Banks Build Faster, Better Services; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SEES ADJ EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 20% IN 4Q; 12/04/2018 – “Retail 2018: The Loyalty Divide” Reveals Brands Underestimate the Opportunity for Social Advocacy and Personalization to Drive; 13/03/2018 – Major US Communications Company Expands Strategic Relationship With Determine, Inc. Through Market-Leading Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE NAMES CHARLES W. MOORMAN IV and WILLIAM G. PARRETT to the Bd of DIRECTORS; 19/03/2018 – Oracle Expects to More Than Double Size of SaaS Business ‘Very Quickly’; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Global Balanced Cuts UPS, Buys More Oracle

Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN) is expected to pay $0.16 on Sep 30, 2019. (NYSE:HUN) shareholders before Sep 12, 2019 will receive the $0.16 dividend. Huntsman Corp’s current price of $19.90 translates into 0.82% yield. Huntsman Corp’s dividend has Sep 13, 2019 as record date. Aug 8, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 2.16% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $19.9. About 2.28 million shares traded. Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) has declined 35.03% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HUN News: 13/03/2018 – Huntsman: Paying $350M in All-Cash Transaction for Demile; 13/03/2018 – Huntsman Acquires Demilec, A Leading North American Spray Polyurethane Foam Insulation Manufacturer; 01/05/2018 – Huntsman 1Q Rev $2.3B; 23/04/2018 – Huntsman Completes the Purchase of Demilec; 01/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN 1Q ADJ EPS 96C, EST. 81C; 29/05/2018 – Huntsman To Build New Polyurethanes Systems House In Dubai; 16/04/2018 – HUNTSMAN’S SR DEBT RATING RAISED TO Ba1 FROM Ba2 BY MOODY’S; 01/05/2018 – Huntsman 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 16/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280517 – HUNTSMAN PORT NECHES; 13/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282065 – HUNTSMAN PORT NECHES

Saturna Capital Corp decreased Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) stake by 2,080 shares to 482,049 valued at $128.46M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) stake by 5,000 shares and now owns 501,179 shares. Harris (NYSE:HRS) was reduced too.

Among 19 analysts covering Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 32% are positive. Oracle has $66 highest and $42 lowest target. $56.86’s average target is 5.35% above currents $53.97 stock price. Oracle had 43 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold” on Friday, March 15. Raymond James maintained the shares of ORCL in report on Friday, March 15 with “Outperform” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, June 20 with “Hold”. As per Thursday, June 20, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Macquarie Research. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Raymond James. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) earned “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 13. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Hold”.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Taurus Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.04% or 5,650 shares. Intrust Retail Bank Na holds 0.33% or 23,927 shares. Los Angeles Capital Management And Equity Research holds 2.21M shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. Blackrock Inc stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Davenport Limited holds 179,319 shares. Capital Planning Advsrs Lc holds 77,201 shares. 51,189 are owned by Boys Arnold &. 699,530 are owned by Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas. 5,780 were reported by Patten And Patten Inc Tn. Lincluden Limited owns 0.34% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 65,465 shares. Stanley reported 0.29% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Paloma Prtn Mngmt Co has invested 0.3% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Merian Invsts (Uk) Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 2.78 million shares. St Johns Inv Management Co Limited Liability Com accumulated 14,912 shares. Woodley Farra Manion Port Management Inc accumulated 12,555 shares or 0.07% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold Huntsman Corporation shares while 100 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 165.57 million shares or 0.34% less from 166.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Fincl Inc reported 0.01% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Axa owns 667,800 shares. 184,942 were accumulated by Boston Advsrs Limited Company. The Ontario – Canada-based Savings Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.01% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Amalgamated Comml Bank owns 0.02% invested in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) for 41,764 shares. Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al owns 17,656 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Natixis Advsrs Lp holds 64,289 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.11% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Engineers Gate Manager L P reported 94,206 shares stake. Citigroup Inc reported 153,419 shares stake. Swift Run Cap Management Ltd, a Virginia-based fund reported 494,953 shares. Moreover, Cornercap Investment Counsel has 0.17% invested in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) for 53,265 shares. Sei Invests Company has 0.01% invested in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Qs Investors Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.03% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Moreover, Mrj Capital Inc has 0.68% invested in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $57,643 activity. STRYKER DAVID M had bought 1,000 shares worth $19,615.

Among 6 analysts covering Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Huntsman Corp had 13 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) earned “Buy” rating by Nomura on Monday, April 15. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 9 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $29 target in Wednesday, April 10 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Alembic given on Tuesday, February 19. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of HUN in report on Tuesday, March 19 with “Sell” rating. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs on Friday, May 10 to “Buy”.

Huntsman Corporation, through its subsidiary, Huntsman International LLC, makes and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.57 billion. The firm operates in four divisions: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. It currently has negative earnings. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.