Huntsman (HUN) to pay $0.16 on Sep 30, 2019; Bruce & Co Has Trimmed By $2.41 Million Its Amerco (UHAL) Holding

Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN) is expected to pay $0.16 on Sep 30, 2019. (NYSE:HUN) shareholders before Sep 12, 2019 will receive the $0.16 dividend. Huntsman Corp’s current price of $19.92 translates into 0.82% yield. Huntsman Corp’s dividend has Sep 13, 2019 as record date. Aug 8, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $19.92. About 1.95 million shares traded. Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) has declined 35.03% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HUN News: 01/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN 1Q REV. $2.30B, EST. $2.16B; 13/03/2018 – HUNTSMAN CORP – ACQUIRES DEMILEC FROM AN AFFILIATE OF SUN CAPITAL PARTNERS, INC; 15/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN CEO PETER HUNTSMAN SPEAKS IN SALT LAKE CITY INTERVIEW; 23/05/2018 – Huntsman’s Board Approves Increase to Share Repurchase Authorization up to $1 Billion; Huntsman also Announces a New $1.2 Bill; 01/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN 1Q ADJ EPS 96C, EST. 81C; 01/05/2018 – Huntsman 1Q EPS $1.11; 30/05/2018 – Robb Report: Pierre Lagrange Has Teamed Up with Sotheby’s to Bring the World of Huntsman to Life; 13/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282065 – HUNTSMAN PORT NECHES; 23/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN CORP – NEW CREDIT FACILITY WILL REPLACE PREVIOUS $650 MLN SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY EXPIRING IN 2021; 23/04/2018 – Affiliate of Sun Capital Completes $350 Million Sale of Demilec to Huntsman Corporation

Bruce & Co Inc decreased Amerco (UHAL) stake by 3.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bruce & Co Inc sold 6,500 shares as Amerco (UHAL)’s stock rose 3.77%. The Bruce & Co Inc holds 169,910 shares with $63.12 million value, down from 176,410 last quarter. Amerco now has $6.95 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.62% or $5.62 during the last trading session, reaching $351.62. About 62,715 shares traded or 9.95% up from the average. AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) has risen 4.69% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.69% the S&P500. Some Historical UHAL News: 04/04/2018 – U-Haul Extending 30 Days Free Self-Storage to Decatur Storm Victims; 12/03/2018 – AMERCO REPORTS SPECIAL CASH DIV; 12/03/2018 – AMERCO Announces Special Cash Dividend of 50c/Shr; 16/05/2018 – U-Haul Reveals Plans for Newest Company-Owned Facility in Southern Louisiana; 27/04/2018 – Adaptive Reuse: U-Haul Repurposing Vacant Kmart for Self-Storage in Yakima; 05/04/2018 – Amerco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – U-Haul Relief Assistance for Flood Victims in Toledo, OH and Monroe, MI; 30/05/2018 – AMERCO Reports Fiscal 2018 Financial Results; 12/03/2018 – AMERCO REPORTS SPECIAL CASH DIV OF $0.50/SHR; 27/05/2018 – U-Haul Company of Mississippi Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage Ahead of Subtropical Storm Alberto

Since May 9, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $57,643 activity. Shares for $19,615 were bought by STRYKER DAVID M on Thursday, May 9.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold Huntsman Corporation shares while 100 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 165.57 million shares or 0.34% less from 166.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Fund Mgmt Sa owns 431,517 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Maverick Capital Ltd has 0.12% invested in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) for 398,620 shares. Scotia holds 0.01% or 23,500 shares in its portfolio. Bailard Inc invested 0.02% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Duncker Streett & Company holds 11,350 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Group One Trading Limited Partnership holds 9,700 shares. New Mexico-based Thornburg Investment Mgmt has invested 0.33% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Putnam Investments has invested 0.03% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Alps Advisors owns 0% invested in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) for 16,734 shares. 667,800 were accumulated by Axa. Malaga Cove Cap Ltd Llc reported 48,967 shares. Camarda Finance Limited Liability reported 55 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Interstate Bank & Trust reported 2,200 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Los Angeles Mgmt Equity Research has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Swiss Comml Bank holds 390,974 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Among 5 analysts covering Huntsman (NYSE:HUN), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Huntsman has $3100 highest and $21 lowest target. $27.20’s average target is 36.55% above currents $19.92 stock price. Huntsman had 10 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, July 9. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, May 10 by Goldman Sachs. The stock has “Sell” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, March 19. The stock of Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Nomura upgraded Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) on Monday, April 15 to “Buy” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of HUN in report on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN): Poised For Long Term Success? – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Shares of Huntsman Are Surging Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Huntsman Corp.’s Asset Sale Spurs Buybacks, Sports 13% Total Yield – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why You Should Like Huntsman Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:HUN) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Huntsman Corporation’s (NYSE:HUN) Balance Sheet A Threat To Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Huntsman Corporation, through its subsidiary, Huntsman International LLC, makes and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.45 billion. The firm operates in four divisions: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. It currently has negative earnings. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold UHAL shares while 61 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 7.10 million shares or 10.59% less from 7.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametrica Mngmt holds 1,167 shares. Raymond James And Assocs has invested 0% in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 0.01% in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Pictet Asset Management holds 3,140 shares. James Investment Rech Inc reported 450 shares stake. Nordea Investment Mgmt, Sweden-based fund reported 9,235 shares. Prudential Fincl Incorporated reported 0% stake. Zeke Capital Advisors Ltd Liability accumulated 7,620 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.02% in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Da Davidson And Comm accumulated 894 shares. Dubuque Comml Bank Communication has 10 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Us Bank De has 0% invested in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) for 1,111 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Northern Tru Corp stated it has 54,059 shares. Aperio Group Limited Liability Com accumulated 4,361 shares.

Analysts await AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $9.08 EPS, up 8.74% or $0.73 from last year’s $8.35 per share. UHAL’s profit will be $179.37M for 9.68 P/E if the $9.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.76 actual EPS reported by AMERCO for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.32% EPS growth.

More notable recent AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “U-Haul Parent Amerco’s Earnings Move Slightly Higher – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “AMERCO Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results – PRNewswire” published on August 07, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “AMERCO Announces Special Cash Dividend – PRNewswire” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “AMERCO Becomes Oversold – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 07, 2019.